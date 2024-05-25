Undertaker discusses his “brother” Kane’s political career

Kane is generally known for all the wrong reasons in WWE. He has burnt the legendary Jim Ross with fire and electrocuted the boss’s son Shane McMahon with a pair of jumper cables attached to his nuts, among other exploits. His political career hasn’t been any less controversial either.

Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, was elected as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in 2018 for the first time. He’s a Republican and was re-elected in 2022. However, his opinions and statements on social issues and foreign affairs have fueled controversy over the years. Reflecting on his WWE persona, he was also accused of using intimidation on a fellow Knox County official.

In spite of his beliefs and controversies, there are his well-wishers who know him from before and vouch for him. One such individual is Mark Callaway AKA The Undertaker. His on-screen “brother” and tag team partner from Brothers of Destruction was all praises for Kane during Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast.

What did The Undertaker say about Kane?

The Hall of Famer described his fellow Hall of Famer as a caring, thoughtful individual who is into the political landscape for unselfish reasons.

The Deadman said, “He's one of the few people, I think, in public office that is doing it for the right reasons…He wants to make change and he wants to do things. Whether you agree with his politics or not, that doesn't matter. But I think in his heart, he's genuine — I know he is, because I know the kind of human being he is. He's genuinely being the mayor of Knox County because he wants to make change for people there in Eastern Tennessee. He's a very smart, intelligent man.” ‘Taker also expressed his desire to have Kane as a guest on his podcast soon.

Apart from The Phenom, another former WWE associate of Jacobs, Eric Bischoff was in admiration of his intellect. Bischoff was the General Manager of Monday Night RAW in the early 2000s and had worked with Kane during that time. Bischoff expressed his admiration for the Knox County mayor by calling him one of the smartest people in terms of his understanding of history and world events.

Kane was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and last appeared on WWE TV during SummerSlam 2022, which was happening in his home state of Nashville, Tennessee. He appeared as Glenn Jacobs, his normal self, announced the arena attendance but in the end, delivered his signature ring pyro captivating the audience like no other.

