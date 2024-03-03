Brit Awards 2024: Dua Lipa Opens Ceremony With Electrifying Training Season Performance; Takes Home Pop Act Honor

Popular pop icon Dua Lipa set the stage on fire at the 2024 BRIT Awards to open the ceremony with a performance of Training Season. The previous month, the singer also launched the Grammy Awards with a medley that included the song alongside Dance the Night and Houdini. Surrounded by dancers dressed in stylish cropped leather jackets and shorts, the singer performed her song Training Season, expressing the search for a compatible romantic partner. Walking confidently down the catwalk, she and the dancers executed energetic choreography, including aerial acrobatics. Towards the finale, the singer was lifted by acrobats before returning to close the song onstage.

Interestingly, the pop icon has been hinting at a new album for some time now. She mentioned that the follow-up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia draws inspiration from Massive Attack and Primal Scream. Following the release of Houdini in November, she premiered Training Season at the Grammys and made it available shortly afterward.

Dua Lipa won the Pop Act Award

Alongside her dazzling performance at the O2 Arena, Lipa won the Pop Act award earlier in the night. Other performers at the event included Raye and Kylie Minogue, who closed the show. Currently, Lipa is releasing her third album. She released Houdini in November and then Training Season in February.

Lipa claimed the Best Pop Act award, the sole category in which Raye, a seven-time nominee, was unsuccessful. This marked Lipa's seventh BRIT Award, matching Annie Lennox for the second-highest number of career wins by a female artist; Adele leads the record with 12 victories so far.