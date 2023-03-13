MAR 13, 2023
RRR’s Naatu Naatu’s Journey To Oscars
This is a moment of pride for Indian film industry as SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song Category at Oscars 2023
Image: Pinkvilla South Instagram
Proud Moment
Naatu Naatu is sung by Kaala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj
Image: Pinkvilla
Singer
The dance is choreographed by Prem Rakshit
Image: Prem Rakshith Instagram
Choreographer
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards
Journey Phase 1
The Telugu song Naatu Naatu has become a global dance anthem. BTS’ Jungkook was seen grooving to the number
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Global Acceptance
The choreographer of Naatu Naatu Prem Rakshit said at least 110 moves were tried and tested for the hook step
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Behind The Scene
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Hard Work Always Pays Off
The preparation for the dance took almost two months. Rakshit’s assistants had even torn ligaments during rehearsals
Ram Charan and Jr NTR rehearsed before and even during the shoot. Jr NTR said that they practiced everyday for three hours
Video Source: Pinkvilla South Instagram
Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s Hard Work
“The moment I watch that clip, my legs have started aching all over again,” -Jr NTR
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
‘Legs Still Hurt’
“Each take was so challenging. A particular stretch was shot over two days” - Ram Charan
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Revelation From Ram Charan
Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR said that achieving synchronization was the biggest challenge in nailing the performance
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Synchronization
American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb performed on Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023 on March 13
Image: Lauren Gottileb Instagram
Live At Oscars
