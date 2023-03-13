MAR 13, 2023

Heading 3

RRR’s Naatu Naatu’s Journey To Oscars

This is a moment of pride for Indian film industry as SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song Category at Oscars 2023 

Naatu Naatu is sung by Kaala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj

The dance is choreographed by Prem Rakshit 

RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was nominated for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards 

The Telugu song Naatu Naatu has become a global dance anthem. BTS’ Jungkook was seen grooving to the number 

The choreographer of Naatu Naatu Prem Rakshit said at least 110 moves were tried and tested for the hook step

The preparation for the dance took almost two months. Rakshit’s assistants had even torn ligaments during rehearsals

Ram Charan and Jr NTR rehearsed before and even during the shoot. Jr NTR said that they practiced everyday for three hours 

“The moment I watch that clip, my legs have started aching all over again,” -Jr NTR 

“Each take was so challenging. A particular stretch was shot over two days” - Ram Charan 

Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR said that achieving synchronization was the biggest challenge in nailing the performance 

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb performed on Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023 on March 13 

