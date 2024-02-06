TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

On February 2, 2024, Jonnie Irwin, 50, passed away from lung cancer. Last summer, in an interview with HELLO! magazine The A Place in the Sun star left a mournful note for his three sons.

Irwin discussed his terminal condition and the message he wished to leave for his children. He wished for them to always put their family first and think that "they can do anything."

Irwin said, "I want them to believe they can do anything… I want them to be confident, but believe in yourselves because you can do anything… I've seen their capabilities and they're boundless. Family first, always look after your family. Your brothers, your mother... Put them first. Support them, love them, and know that they're so much more important than anyone else."

Who are Jonnie Irwin's kids?

Rex, Rafa, and Cormac are Irwin and Jessica's three sons. Rafa and Cormac are two-year-old twins, while Rex is five years old. Irwin revealed last year that he had hidden his lung cancer struggle from his kids in an interview.

In 2020, a week after filming A Place in the Sun in Italy, Irwin was diagnosed with lung cancer. The TV personality revealed in 2022 that the disease had progressed to his brain and he only had six months to live. However, the presenter ultimately survived far longer, against all chances.

Who was Jonnie Irwin?

Jonnie Irwin was born on November 18, 1973, in the Leicestershire farming village of Bitteswell. Being of Irish heritage, Irwin completed most of his schooling in Leicestershire before attending Birmingham City University to obtain a degree in estate management.

Irwin began his career in television in 2004 with Channel 4's A Place in the Sun after working for Christie & Co. for three years, when he became an assistant director.

Jonnie Irwin hosted A Place in the Sun for eighteen years, filming more than two hundred episodes throughout the United Kingdom. In 2022, following his disclosure of his lung cancer diagnosis, the presenter claimed that the show had fired him. In 2011, Irwin also served as a host for The Renovation Game on Channel 4.

Irwin was also given the chance to host Dream Lives on Sale, a show on Sky1 where he assisted viewers in purchasing a business and leaving behind their previous lives, in 2011.

