Bobbi Althoff stated she and her husband have already struck a settlement agreement in response to her husband Cory Althoff's divorce filings. Bobi responded two weeks after it was announced that the executive of the software company had filed for divorce.

According to court documents received by Page Siz, the author, and the influencer, both have already exchanged preliminary declarations of disclosure and reached a global martial settlement agreement, including resolution of all property in anticipation of filing the dissolution.

"Irreconcilable differences" was the reason given by both ex-partners for their separation. Furthermore, they consented to cover their own legal costs and blocked the court's ability to grant spousal support.

After almost five years of marriage, Bobbi and Cory Althoff announced their separation. In 2023, Bobbi went viral for the first time after she started uploading episodes of her podcast, in which she purposefully awkwardly interviewed celebrities, frequently making her guests laugh uncomfortably. While the influencer is quite famous, let's learn more about her husband.

Who is Cory Althoff?

Cory changed his professional path to technology after earning a political science degree from Clemson University. But he decided to go back to college in 2023, this time to pursue a master's degree in business administration and management at the University of Southern California. According to his LinkedIn profile, he plans to graduate in 2025 and frequently shares pictures of himself with his classmates.

After graduating, Cory decided to work in technology and taught himself how to code. In 2014, he got his first job at eBay as a software engineer. He subsequently went on to work for a startup called Thuuz Sports before stepping away from the IT industry to concentrate on writing his books.

According to his LinkedIn, Cory currently holds the role of senior vice president of software development programs at CompTIA, which he took on in February 2023.

Inspired by his struggle and quest to break into the industry, Cory wrote his first book, The Self-Taught Programmer, in 2017 to assist others who might be walking the same path. He intended to make the book widely available so that those who had no prior knowledge could easily understand what he was writing about.

Cory and Bobbi Althoff

Luca and Isla, the former couple's two daughters. While Luca was born in 2020, Isla was born in June 2022. Cory appeared on Bobbi's TikToks sometimes before she deleted all of her content. Cory sought joint physical and legal custody of their children in his divorce petition.

