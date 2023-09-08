Who is Brianna Chickenfry? Internet personality hits back at Trisha Paytas after Barstool fiasco

OG YouTuber and OnlyFans creator, Trisha Paytas and TikToker and Barstools Sports host, Brianna Chickenfry are currently grabbing headlines. A very old incident came up again when Trisha brought it up in a recent edition of her podcast, despite the fact that she has had disagreements with a lot of influencers during the course of her career as an internet celebrity.

An incident from 2019 in which BFF co-host Brianna Chickenfry was seen responding to Trish's OF material, which was brought up by Trisha during the podcast's episode on September 5. Brianna Chickenfry appears to have heard about the scenario after speaking out about it in a now-deleted TikTok video and called it "weird." Brianna explained that she had previously had this experience in 2019 and insisted that she was unaware that she was being videotaped.

Who is Brianna Chickenfry?

Early life

Brianna LaPaglia Boston was born in Massachusetts, in the United States on June 17, 1999. She joined the women's swimming and diving team while attending Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio after completing high school. When Brianna started sharing videos on her Brianna Chickenfry TikTok account, she was pursuing a major in public health.

Brianna- The viral TikTok star

In March 2019, she released her first video, and since then, her funny and lip-syncing videos have become increasingly popular. When Brianna began posting videos of herself acting tipsy while offering advice on friendships, relationships, partying, and other facets of life, she quickly gained popularity. As thousands of people watched and liked her videos, she established herself as one of the most popular TikTok stars.

Brianna joins Barstool Sports

Slowly and steadily as she became popular, popular digital media company Barstool Sports became interested in Brianna's videos and offered her a chance to work there as an intern. Brianna LaPaglia's big break came in the summer of 2020 when, after just one week as an intern, she was recruited by Barstool Sports on a full-time basis.

She was given the chance to broadcast PlanBri Uncut, a podcast, in July 2020. Brianna left Baldwin Wallace University in September 2020 to concentrate on her work as a podcaster and social media influencer, despite her desire to attend medical school after graduation.

