Anupamaa Promo: Will Anupamaa sacrifice her dream for Anuj and Choti Anu?

Anupamaa is one of the most successful shows airing on television screens and has hooked the audience's attention with its engaging content. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show features talented actors Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in significant roles. In the current plot, the Shah family pleasantly surprised Anupamaa with a heartfelt farewell party, evoking deep emotions as she prepares to embark on a journey to America to pursue her dreams. Now, the show's creators have released a new promo that offers viewers a glimpse of an upcoming twist in Anupamaa's life.

Anupamaa's Promo:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa on its official social media handle. The promo showcases a crucial moment as Anupamaa readies herself at the airport for her journey to America. Amidst this, it is seen that Choti Anu requests Anuj to call Anupamaa and stop her from going to America. Despite her inner struggles, Anupamaa finds the strength to stay focused on her dreams. Unfortunately, she misses Anuj's initial call due to her determination. Anuj tries once more, but Anupamaa's phone appears unreachable, leaving both Anuj and Choti Anu disheartened. It will be interesting to see whether Anupamaa sacrifices her dreams again to prioritize her family or heads to America to fulfill her dreams.

Watch Anupamaa's Promo here-

The caption of the promo read, "Kya Anupama ko rokne mein nakaam hongi chhoti Anu aur Anuj ki koshishein? Kya ab jald hi shuru hoga Anupama ka ek nayaa safar?Dekhiye, #Anupama, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

