Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa: Prepare to be SHOCKED by the upcoming twists in top shows

Indian TV shows have mastered the art of captivating our attention with their engaging storylines, keeping us on the edge of our seats. Whether they are fictional or non-fictional, these shows consistently deliver compelling content filled with drama. By introducing several twists and turns, these shows have created an enormous fanbase and these fans eagerly await every episode as it brings a lot of entertainment. Read on as we unveil the upcoming twists in your favorite shows that will leave you shocked.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as leads, has consistently dominated the TRP charts with its relatable and captivating storyline. Since its inception, the show has successfully hooked audiences with its high-octane drama. Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa has become a household name and receives immense love from ardent viewers. Speaking about the current storyline, the show revolved around Samar and Dimpy's wedding. It is seen that Dimpy has entered the Shah house as the daughter-in-law, and since then there is no end to the chaos. Dimple crosses all the limits and speaks rudely to everyone including Baa.

As per the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, it will be seen that Vanraj will get enraged because of Dimpy's behaviour and will ask Samar and Dimple to leave the Shah house. But Dimpy will refuse to leave. It will be seen that Baa cries after being hurt by Dimpy and decides to leave Shah's house. As Dimpy calls Baa the root of all problems, it will be seen that Baa decides to leave Shah's house and will tell Vanraj that no one should stop her. As soon as Baa comes out, the people of the neighbourhood start talking about her. After some time Anupama also reaches Shah's house. Looking at the situation, Baa tells Vanraj that after Babuji comes they both will go to the old age home.

On the other hand, it will be seen that Maya wakes up from unconsciousness and finds Anupama and Anuj romancing. Seeing Anupama and Anuj together like this, Maya loses her composure. Later she even dreams of Anuj telling Anupamaa that he will always be with her and hospitalise Maya. This leaves Maya angry.

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Another popular show that has hooked the eyeballs of the audience is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. From Akshara-Naitik to Akshara-Abhimanyu, the show has seen several generation leaps and various new actors were roped in to take the story forward. It has been more than a decade that the show has been entertaining the viewers and continues to do so. Speaking about the ongoing storyline, the Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda starrer currently revolves around Kairav and Muskan's wedding.

As per the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Abhir will again ask Abimanyu about his real father. Abhimanyu will tell Akshara that Abhir needs to know the truth and he will go to tell Abhir that he is his father. However, Akshara will stop Abhimanyu from telling the truth to Abhir and will request him to tell the truth after Kairav and Muskan's wedding. Akshara will tell Abhinav that Abhir needs to know the truth.

Meanwhile, it will be seen that Manjari continues to think about reuniting Abhimanyu and Akshara. She will also make Abhinav realize that destiny also wants the reunion of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Also, it might be seen that because of Manjiri, Abhinav decides to leave Kasauli as well as Akshara. However, there will be another twist in the story when Akshara confesses her lover for Abhinav in front of everyone. This leaves Aroahi happy as she knows that if Akshara moves on, then Abhimanyu will also move on. But it will be seen that Akshara's world turns upside down when Abhinav dies. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Akshara.

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in prominent roles, consistently delivers engaging content to its audience. The show has been doing well on TRP and also leaves no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Currently, the storyline revolves around Sai, Satya, and Savi heading to Satya's treatment. Meanwhile, Virat uncovers the sinister plans of terrorists intending to hijack a plane. At the airport, Sai anxiously awaits the flight with Satya and Savi.

As per the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat urgently contacts the airport, instructing them to prevent any flight take-offs. However, Sai's flight has already departed by the time the announcement is made. Sai, Satya, Savi, and the entire Chavan family find themselves aboard that flight. Virat attempts to reach out to the family members, but their phones are all switched off.

Seizing the opportunity, the terrorist Bhima puts his plan into action. A heated argument occurs between Bhima and Ninad and he pushes Ninad. When Sai intervenes to protect her father-in-law, Bhima points a gun at her. Despite the Air Marshal's efforts to stop Bhima, he fails to do so. Bhima contacts Virat and issues a threat and asks for releasing Ramakant. Bhima mentions that he will kill all the passengers if Ramakant is not released. Bhima also demands a ransom of Rs 50 crore from Virat. It will be interesting to see how Virat will tackle the situation.

Check out the upcoming twist in Imlie:

Imlie, currently one of the most beloved shows on television, boasts a massive viewership. With the stellar performances of Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra in lead roles, the audience is thoroughly impressed. The show's makers have successfully captivated viewers with an engaging storyline.In the ongoing plot, preparations for Atharva and Cheeni's wedding are in full swing. Atharva's sole motive for marrying Cheeni is to distance himself from Imlie.

As per the upcoming twist in Imlie, it will be seen that Atharva is kidnapped and Imlie sense a danger over Atharva as their hearts are connected. Imlie will also fight against the goons to save Atharva, however, he will refuse to give any credit to Imlie for saving him. A major twist will unfold on Atharva and Cheeni's wedding day when Atharva will back out from marrying Cheeni. As Atharva will call off his wedding, it will be interesting to see how Cheeni and Imlie react to this.

