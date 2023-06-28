Popular star Rupali Ganguly is an actress that has been setting new benchmarks with her talent and grace. As an actress, she has captured the hearts of millions with her incredible performances and remarkable on-screen presence. Rupali's portrayal of the beloved character Anupamaa in the hit show Anupamaa has earned her immense fame and accolades. The 46-year-old actress's ability to effortlessly bring characters to life is truly inspiring. Beyond her acting prowess, she is known for her down-to-earth nature, making her fans feel connected and valued.

Rupali's genuine love for her acting shines through in every performance, leaving viewers mesmerized and craving for more. Her journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to her unwavering dedication and passion. From Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Anupamaa, the actress has come a long way and has often left a mark with her character and acting prowess. Not only has she achieved great success professionally, but she has also witnessed significant financial growth. As fans eagerly seek to delve into the lives of their beloved stars, we present detailed insights into Rupali's net worth, prized possessions, automobiles, and various other aspects.

Rupali Ganguly's Net Worth 2023 and Net Growth:

According to The Economic Times report, Rupali Ganguly, who charges Rs. 3 lakhs for each episode of Anupamaa, has a net worth of about Rs. 20 crores (as of 2023). As per News 18 report, Rupali's annual equates to annual income is more than Rs. 1 crore. Reportedly, Rupali's net worth has increased every year owing to her talent and popularity.

Rupali Ganguly's Biography:

Real Name/ Full Name: Rupali Ganguly Verma

Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Rups, Anupamaa

Birth Place: Calcutta, West Bengal

Date of Birth: 05 Apr 1977

Age: 46 years old

Height: 5ft 9inches

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Brown

Parents’ Names: Anil Ganguly, Rajni Ganguly

Siblings: Vijay Ganguly

Religion: Hindu

Ethnicity: Bengali

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Female

Sexuality: Straight

Marital Status: Married

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Spouse’s Name: Ashwin K Verma

Kids: Rudransh (Son)

Profession: Actress/ Theatre artist/ Reality show contestant

Net Worth: Rs. 20 crores

Rupali Ganguly's Early Life:

Born on April 5, 1977, in Calcutta, West Bengal, Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of the late director and screenwriter, Anil Ganguly. Her brother, Vijay Ganguly, has made a name for himself as a choreographer-producer. Rupali discovered her passion for acting at a tender age. While pursuing her education in Hotel Management, she encouraged her theatrical aspirations and actively participated in plays through a college theatre group. Her journey in the entertainment industry commenced at the young age of 7.

Rupali Ganguly's Source of Income:

Rupali Ganguly, primarily earns her income through her acting career. She has appeared in various television shows and films, which contribute to her income. She also earns her income through brand endorsements, collaborations, guest appearances, and other related projects. Not many know, but apart from acting, Rupali is also involved in the advertising business. According to an ETimes TV report, Rupali runs an advertising agency, which she co-founded along with her father, Anil Ganguly, in 2000. The company produces films and commercials under this banner. At present, her main source of income is her show Anupamaa.

Rupali Ganguly's properties:

Rupali Ganguly resides in Mumbai in a lavish abode, exuding luxury. Her house boasts three spacious bedrooms and a grand living room that epitomizes opulence. The balcony offers a breathtaking sea view, adding to the charm of her residence. Rupali's home is a testament to her refined taste and desire for comfort.

Rupali Ganguly's Car Collection:

The 46-year-old actress is very fond of luxury cars and possesses an impressive collection. Among her swanky vehicles are the Mahindra Thar and a Mercedes. Rupali purchased the Mahindra Thar in 2021 and the Mercedes in 2023. Both times, the actress gave a glimpse of her expensive purchase on social media, keeping her fans updated regarding her love for automobiles.

Mahindra Thar:

Mercedes:

Rupali Ganguly's personal life:

Rupali Ganguly tied the knot with businessman Ashwin K. Verma on 13 February 2013. Ashwin is an entrepreneur and has been a supportive pillar in Rupali's life. The couple is blessed with a son named Rudransh, who was born on 25 August 2015. Rupali often shares glimpses of her adorable family on her social media platforms, showcasing the love and happiness they share.

Rupali Ganguly's Career:

Rupali hails from a family deeply rooted in the world of acting. Rupali began her acting journey at a young age and secured her first acting role in the Bollywood film Saaheb (1985). Apart from this, she featured in several other films like Angaara, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, and Satrangee Parachute. However, it was her step in Television, that gave her career a boost. Rupali Ganguly made her debut in the television industry with the TV serial, Sukanya. Next, she featured in the TV serials like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nah and Zindagi…Teri Meri Kahani. In 2003, Rupali played the role of Dr. Simran in the TV serial Sanjivani and earned recognition.

Rupali's popularity increased with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she portrayed the character of Monisha Sarabhai. Her portrayal of the quirky and lovable Monisha won the hearts of audiences, making her a household name. The show was a massive success and brought Rupali widespread recognition for her acting prowess and comic timing.

Following the success of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rupali went on to appear in various television shows, further showcasing her versatility as an actress. She appeared in shows like Bhabhi, Kkavyanjali, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Aapki Antara, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi where she portrayed diverse roles and received critical acclaim for her performances. Apart from doing fictional shows,

Rupali was also a part of several non-fictional shows such as Bigg Boss Season 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, and Kitchen Champion 2. After taking a break from acting to focus on her personal life, Rupali Ganguly made a triumphant comeback to television with the popular show Anupamaa in 2020. And the rest is history! With her immense talent, passion for acting, and the love she receives from her fans, Rupali Ganguly's career continues to soar, and she remains an inspiration to aspiring actors in the industry.

