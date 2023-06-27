Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa: Get ready for unpredictable twists in your favorite shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Imlie have been one of the leading shows on Indian Television currently. These shows enjoy a massive fan following and the makers have kept the audiences hooked to its engaging plot. From shocking twists to generation leaps, the makers have entertained the audience for a while now and continue to do so. Stay tuned as we reveal the upcoming shocking twists in your beloved shows that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undoubtedly been one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television screens. The show delves into the joys, challenges, and complexities of relationships, portraying the evolving dynamics between family members. It has been more than a decade that the show has been entertaining the viewers and continues to do so. Speaking about the ongoing storyline, the show currently revolves around Kairav and Muskan's wedding.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Akshara and Abhinav prepare to go to Udaipur for Abhir's custody case. However, Akshara makes a bold decision to reveal the truth about Abhimanyu to Abhir. Despite the custody battle, Akshara believes that Abhir's biological father deserves a chance to have him. Witnessing Akshara's emotional turmoil and her deep love for both Abhir and Abhimanyu, it is possible that Abhinav sacrifices his own happiness. He will decide to leave Akshara's life so that she can live with Abhimanyu and Abhir. Yet, Abhinav fails to understand that Akshara cannot bear to live without him, as she cherishes them both equally.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa continue to entertain the audience with their engaging twists and turns. In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anupamaa injures her leg while performing due to Nakuul's interference. Nakuul, who doesn't want Anupamaa to go to America, creates obstacles for her. Concerned about Anupamaa's injury, Malti Devi urges Nakuul to check the CCTV footage to find out who is responsible. However, Anupamaa protects Nakuul by choosing not to blame him in front of Malti Devi. Nakuul later apologizes, and Anupamaa forgives him.

As per the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, the Shah family organizes a beautiful farewell party to showcase Anupamaa's journey. Overwhelmed by the display, Anupamaa witnesses her own transformation. Meanwhile, Maaya plans to permanently remove Anupamaa from Anuj's life. Maaya becomes increasingly agitated by Anuj's love for Anupamaa. Everyone warns Anupamaa not to visit Kapadia Mansion due to Maaya's unstable behavior. Maaya plots a sinister act with the intention to harm Anupamaa, but Anuj intervenes and saves her. Anupamaa decides to send Maaya to a mental asylum, recognizing the threat she poses to the family.

Later, Anupamaa discusses with Malti Devi the possibility of Anuj and Choti Anu accompanying her to America. However, Malti Devi firmly refuses, reminding Anupamaa about the three-year contract she signed. However, there may be a last-minute twist when Malti Devi allows Anuj and Choti Anu to go with Anupamaa and reveal the truth. However, it will be interesting to see what waits ahead for Anupamaa and Anuj.

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in prominent roles, consistently delivers engaging content to its audience. The show has been doing well on TRP and also leaves no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Speaking about the ongoing plot, it is seen that Sai and Virat bravely save the passengers and family members on the flight from the hijack. However, while exiting Sai and Virat encounter one of the hijackers who then plant a time bomb on Sai.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, many shocking twists will happen as it will be seen that the bomb will blast and Sai and Virat will eventually die in the accident after confessing their love for each other. It was reported for a while now that the show will take a generation leap. Now after Sai and Virat die, the show will revolve around Sai and Virat's daughter Savi. Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Gulia Singh have been roped in to play the lead roles. The show will revolve around two female leads and a male lead. Bhavika Sharma will be seen essaying the role of Savi who will also be seen following her father's steps to become a police officer.

On the other hand, Sai and Virat's son Vinayak will become a doctor. In the new promo, which was introduced by the veteran actress Rekha, we see that Shakti Arora, aka Ishaan, loves some other girl, but he has to marry Savi, aka Bhavika Sharma. Savi will be exactly like her mother and she will also choose responsibility over her love. It will be interesting to see how the story will keep the audience hooked with its engaging storyline.

Check out the upcoming twist in Pandya Store:

Pandya Store has also been performing well on TRPs and has been running on the screens for a long time. The show stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. The show witnessed a leap of 7 years a few months ago, and the makers introduced the children. Speaking about the current plot, it was seen that Dhara and Gautam saved the kids and Arushi from an alien attack.

As per the upcoming twist in Pandya Store, it will be seen that the makers will soon be introducing a 15-year generation leap. According to several reports, the makers have decided to introduce a fresh storyline wherein new actors will be introduced and the present lead actors will exit the show. As part of this leap, the current lead actors will exit the show, except for Kruttika Desai, who will continue to be a part of it. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

