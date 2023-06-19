Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Jiya Shankar says her love life wasn't great; Is she hinting at Paras Arora? WATCH

Popular actress Jiya Shankar has been riding high on success, and there are no second thoughts about it. After receiving immense love for her character in Ved, Jiya is now busy winning hearts by being herself in the hit controversial show Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Jiya has been a part of several shows and has carved a niche for herself. The actress enjoys a massive fan following owing to her talent and good looks. Her fans are on cloud nine as she is locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and can't wait to witness her journey in the show.

Jiya Shankar on her past relationship:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar recently got in a candid chat with Pinkvilla and spoke her heart out about her personal and professional life. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jiya Shankar was asked about how her love life has been. Replying to this question, Jiya revealed that her love life has "not been that great." She added, "This generation is a little F****d up. People are confused, I don't know or those are the kind of people I'm meeting, what it is, I have no idea but a lot of women or men can relate with me that this generation is F****d up."

For the uninformed, Jiya Shankar was rumored to be dating her Kaatelal & Sons co-star Paras Arora. Though the actors never confirmed being in a relationship, reports of them being together often did the rounds.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar's full interview here-

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Along with Jiya Shankar, the other contestants who are locked in the Bigg Boss house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Within 24 hours of the show's premiere, Puneet Superstar became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

About Jiya Shankar's professional life:

Jiya Shankar has worked on numerous shows such as Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Laal Ishq, Kaatelal & Sons, Pishachini, and others. Along with TV shows, she also did web shows and several regional language films.

