EXCLUSIVE: Kaveri Priyam on Tunisha Sharma's suicide: The reason must have been very depressing

Television actress Kaveri Priyam (28), known for popular television shows, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ziddi Dil Maane Na, is currently seen in the drama series, Dil Diyan Gallaan. She is paired opposite actor Paras Arora (28) and is enjoying the reviews that are coming her way related to her performance in the show. While talking about her show and her journey in showbiz, we also spoke about her the importance of mental health amid the ongoing case of Tunisha Sharma’s suicide .

I was extremely saddened by the news of Tunisha Sharma’s demise. Although I didn’t know her personally, we had a lot of common friends. Even the current co-star I’m working with (Paras Arora) has done a music video with her. This sort of incident should not have happened and I am completely saddened by the thought that someone of her age took this drastic step, although I know the reason must be very depressing. But I don’t know much about her so I should not comment on that.

A decision that made Kaveri Priyam regret entering showbiz

There have been none. There have been ups and downs but this thought has never crossed my mind that I shouldn’t have been here or I’m not made for this. I think this is something I can do religiously without getting tired. I really enjoy being on set and I enjoy getting into the shoes of different characters. I take my much-needed breaks but those are for a short period of time and not long ones because I love working.

High points of Kaveri Priyam’s career

I think it’s when people saw me doing a full-fledged show. I am a girl who comes with no connections to make a name for myself here. And I started off with small roles and I think the biggest turning point was, when I bagged Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and then the next biggest milestone was Ziddi Dil Maane Na, my first show as a lead. Now when I look back, I reminisce about all my struggling days, and I smile back at my older self who stood in queues with dreams in her eyes. It's because of all the determination I have been able to reach here.

Is Kaveri happy with the way her career is shaping up?

Yes, of course. I am extremely grateful and extremely happy to have got an opportunity to play some really path-breaking roles that too with some of the greatest actors on-screen in my show in the past couple of years. I have been a part of some beautiful shows like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Ziddi Dil Maane Na and now Dil Diya Gallan. I am happy and obviously, there's more to do.

Kaveri Priyam on her equation working with Paras Arora

My equation with Paras Arora is great till now. He is a very hardworking and supportive co-actor. We really look forward to our scenes together. Veer and Amrita are going to help each other in reuniting the family so we’re just looking forward to our upcoming scenes and hopefully we’ll be able to deliver great chemistry as well.

Does she feel content with the responses received for Dil Diyan Gallan?

Yes, of course. The response has been great and the show has been greatly received and how! I am getting messages from all over India. I recently met a family who came all the way from Bhopal and they couldn't stop but praise our show. They saw me at a mall and they came to me and they couldn't stop praising our show and they also said how emotionally connected it is and how the story and even the minutest of things like the bonds between the families, the misunderstanding have been portrayed on screen so beautifully. I am very very happy with the way everything has shaped up so far.