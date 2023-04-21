EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes's EXPLOSIVE revelation on facing discrimination in Bollywood for being a TV actor

Erica Fernandes is one of the biggest names in the television industry, who has some classic shows to her credit. From Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has entertained the audience with her characters and has become a household name. While several TV actors' goal is to make a swift transition to films, Erica doesn't confine herself to a limited goal and looks forward to exploring different arenas. The 29-year-old is thrilled about her short film, The Haunting's release on OTT, and got into an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, where she opened up about her experience with the Hindi film industry. Read on:

On what convinced her to do the short film, The Haunting

Firstly, the horror genre attracted me and secondly, as an actor, it was a challenge for me, as this short film is based on a true story. As a child, me and my cousin would always watch horror movies. I really enjoy this genre.

On consciously staying away from OTT

I was offered a lot of projects but they didn't fit my comfort zone because there were certain scenes that couldn't be changed or tweaked according to my comfort zone. That was the only reason why I couldn't take those projects up and I was waiting for something that I was comfortable doing.

On South films being more successful than Hindi films

Bollywood understood the Southern film industry only now, however, it was always huge worldwide much before Bollywood. Back in the day, wherever I used to travel, I would see the difference between a Bollywood star and a South Indian star. The way people worship and idolise a South star is very different. The kind of cinema that is made there is unique, and they don't have to get into showing so much of intimate scenes. They focus more on relationships, friendships, and family, this is their main focus apart from the entertainment, high energy, action sequences, and the dance...that is what they focus on.

Constant comparisons between a TV star and a movie star

TV actors have more impact on the way they connect with the audience, and they can do that because they are a part of everyone's household. People create a bond with that actor whereas, if you compare it to a movie, it's only for that duration, then it's gone and people forget it. So, what stays on your mind is the long-duration shows that you watch on TV.

Difficulties to get into the Hindi film industry

To get into Bollywood, you have to be a part of some group or have contacts, the truth being said, they always look down upon TV artists and discrimination happens between Bollywood actors and TV actors.

Did you go through this?

Yeah, many times, and this is the answer that you will get from most TV actors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Kapil Sharma and other popular celebs lose 'blue tick' on Twitter