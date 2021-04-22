EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes talks about being responsible towards nature: I aim at being an eco friendly person

On the occasion of Earth Day, Erica Fernandes gets candid about preserving nature and how she has been coping up with the pandemic.

Television's diva Erica Fernandes has always proved herself to be an actor par excellence. As much as she is a glam diva on- and off-screen, she is equally an environmentalist in real life. The actress is grateful to nature and believes in repaying it in her own way as a token of gratitude. On account of World Earth Day today, Erica spoke of how if ill-treated we can face nature's fury, the current ongoing pandemic and our role as a responsible human being. She also spoke of how she is coping up with the pandemic mentally.

Owing to the current pandemic, what changes would you want to see in the public, once the nightmare is over?

While I would definitely want to see a lot more responsible thinking and mindful actions being taken by everybody, more than what people can do for themselves, I would like to see what can be importantly done by them for the environment. Post this pandemic, whenever and however we get through this, how is all that we have been doing through this pandemic going to be cleared up. Where is all the hazardous waste going to be disposed of, where are all the sanitizers and used masks and so much more that we have consumed in this one year going to be put away? And mainly how is all of this going to be handled carefully without causing any further damage to our surroundings and the environment that has already been done.

Do you think owing to the careless approach of the public, the world can invite more trouble in terms of health hazard, environmental issues?

Yes definitely! If we don't be super alert and careful about how we are going to get rid of all the chemical and non-chemical products that we have used and overused during the pandemic, it will definitely turn into a health hazard, some of which we are have already faced in the past and some of which we are currently facing as well. If things are stored underground it affects the fertile soil, which in turn can lead to damage of crops which are eventually our food staples. Throwing things into the water is again not an alternative as our marine life has anyways been drastically affected and ruining it any further is not a solution. Burning it would cause major air pollution, which has been an issue concern for quite some time now. So, while these health hazards have already shaken up our earth in a lot of ways, we definitely need to be very careful after the wrath we have all faced due to the pandemic, and ensure that these important disposals don't harm our surroundings in any way at all!

What measures do you individually take to maintain a healthy environment?

I always aim at being an eco-friendly person to the best of my possibilities! Wasting water is a big no-no in my home, and overall, too I feel water management should be made an integral part of our lives. We all need to be very particular about minimal usage of water and understand the importance of saving it in recent times. There is also no plastic used when we shop for household items. All of us make it a point to carry cloth bags or paper bags from home when we go for the regular grocery shopping. Even though it's been a year, I am still very particular about sanitizing and cleaning all the products that are brought home, to ensure that whatever is eventually being used is safe to use. Individually maintaining a healthy environment is of utmost importance. Even maintaining a kitchen garden and planting more can help restore greenery and the environment.

How are you coping up mentally with the pandemic and exposure to COVID 19 news every day?

It is mentally exhausting to read about the daily COVID 19 scenario, so I personally do take a break from all the news and especially updates on social media that are coming in by the minute! While it is important to be well informed of the current situation, too much knowledge as they say is also dangerous and very mentally taxing at the moment with so much negative news floating around, which is harmful to the mind. Limited updates may be in the day time are a better way of keeping a tab on what's happening, but watching the news and reading about the current situation before sleeping at night is definitely not a good thing to do! You would rather wake up fresh with a mentally rejuvenated mind to tackle the next day in good spirit. These times have also been very tough on many leading to a lot of mental health issues that we are daily reading about, so mental health stigmas especially during this phase should be broken and the topic should be addressed more widely so people don't have to shy away from asking for help.

Stray animals are facing a hard time owing to the lockdown. How do you think animal lovers can help them?

I recently took in a stray whose foot was broken for a good week to 10 days. Having a dog at home myself, it pained me to see that puppy so helpless and in so much pain, so helping it out was the best I could do. With the current situation at hand, these innocent souls are more helpless than even we are, so maybe keeping a small bowl of food to water outside your building or in the locality for these strays will definitely make a huge difference. Also, not just the food and water but showering them with some love and affection and even playing with them will make them feel loved and wanted because at the end of the day these little things are what truly matter to our furry friends.

