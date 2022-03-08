Women’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes says roles on TV are being written with a focus to empower women

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla on International Women's Day, Erica Fernandes says that it’s nice to have a day to celebrate and acknowledge women, and their strengths. “Though at the same time I feel that why just one day, when women should be celebrated every single day,” says the actress, further sharing her plans for today. “I am travelling at the moment, so there are no concrete plans to celebrate Women's Day, but I will make sure I indulge in some basic pampering today to make it a special day for myself,” she states.

Erica shares that her mother has been an inspirational figure in her life. “Since the time my brother and I were born, she has selflessly put our needs before hers and ensured that we get the best of everything, be it our education or lifestyle or even life lessons, she has always provided us with the best. She is my role model, someone I always aspire to learn from and be like, because she is the heart and soul of our family and home,” says Erica.

Meanwhile, does she like how women characters are depicted on the small screen now? “Television has always been a woman's medium, and women characters continue to rule that domain. And yes, I do feel that over the years women on TV have only gotten a lot more powerful with the way they are being projected on screen. Roles are being written focussing more on empowering women, keeping in mind changing times, and how women are now a lot more stronger and take stands for themselves,” she says.

While this change is good to see, I feel that there is certain content that still needs to portray women differently on TV Erica Fernandes

Erica further adds, “While this change is good to see, I feel that there is certain content that still needs to portray women differently on TV. For example, not all Indian bahus wear sarees, or not all of them are the abla naris in difficult situations. So yes, while there is a lot of progress in the world of television in regards to women characterization, there are some things which yet need to evolve. For me, both Sonakshi (Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi) and Prerna (Kasautii Zindagii Kay) are characters close to my heart. It's hard to choose between the two, as playing both these women has shaped me into a much more evolved woman myself.”

Also Read | International Women’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly feels blessed to live her dream in reel and real life