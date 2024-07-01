PICS: Shweta Tiwari switches on boss lady mode and stuns in classy beige formal look; guess it's pocket-friendly cost

Shweta Tiwari, who is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the entertainment world, impresses the fashion police always with her classy and stylish looks. Again, the diva treated fans by sharing her stunning look from a recent photoshoot. These latest pictures of Shweta Tiwari will leave you gasping with her chic yet elegant boss lady look. To note, even you can don this ensemble as it comes with an affordable price.

Shweta Tiwari's classy bossy look:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta Tiwari dropped five pictures of her latest formal look and we can't take our eyes off her beauty! Decked up in a chic beige waistcoat and matching formal pants, the 43-year-old exudes charm as she poses for the pictures. The outfit wrapped Shweta's figure while accentuating her curves.

Convenient pockets on both sides also made this piece a total hit. But can you guess how much this stunning look might cost? Well, Shweta's classy bossy look comes at an affordable price of Rs 3,949. Yes, now even you can elevate your professional presence by choosing this attire at your workplace.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's photos here-

Her grace, million-dollar smile, and beauty elevate her overall look as she serves boss babe vibes. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress chose golden bracelets to sport along with her outfit adding a touch of sophistication and glam to her look.

Further, Tiwari opted for a classy hairstyle with loose curls that allowed her hair to cascade freely adding a hint of glamour to the formal ensemble. Meanwhile, Shweta also opted for a bold makeup look.

Fans went gaga as soon as she shared these pictures on Instagram and showered their love on this post. Shweta's versatile fashion sense has never missed our eye! Whether it's a heavily embellished outfit, mini dresses, swimsuits, stylish gowns, or formal looks, the diva knows precisely how to carry the look that screams fashion.

A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari's work life:

From fictional to reality shows, Shweta Tiwari has done everything and impressed audiences every time with her performances. The actress rose to fame after playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. On Television, she was last seen in Main Hoon Aparajita. Shweta also acted in an OTT web series. She was seen playing a brief role in Rohit Shetty's web show Indian Police Force.

