EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes on being skinny shamed: Even now I'm body shamed by trolls but it hardly affects me

Erica Fernandes opens up on her journey and shared many things. The actress is currently been seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. The show also stars Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role.

Erica Fernandes is 5-years-old in the TV industry and in a short span of time, has won hearts of millions of people. The actress, apart from her on-screen characters, is also loved for her outspokenness and irresistible charm in real-life. Erica, who is known to call spade a spade, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.com revealed how despite all the love showered upon her by fans, she still faces trolling over her weight and how she deals with the skinny & body shaming on social media. "Yes, it's true that even now I am body shamed by a few trolls. But unlike before, it hardly affects me anymore," said Erica.

"I have no issues with the way I am. I am absolutely fine with the way I look and with my body. It's their, the trolls' perspective that is really different and shallow. A person will only see everything the way they want to see or perceive things through their eyes. It's their mindset. If you are negative, you will only see everything in a negative light. So it doesn't affect me any longer because I have learnt that negative people will see everything, even the good things with an ill mindset. It's their loss," said the actress who admitted to being immune to nasty trolls by now.

Erica ventured into the TV business with her superhit show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016. Post Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, the actress went on to bag the role of Prerna in the reprise version of the superhit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show went off air in 2020 and now Erica is all set to revive her beloved character of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

For the uninitiated, Erica was also a popular name down South before venturing into the Hindi GEC world.

