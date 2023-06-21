EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Archana Gautam imagined herself 'dead,' WHY?

Archana Gautam, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, has garnered a dedicated fan base through her journey. She gained widespread recognition after her participation in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. During her time on the show, she captivated viewers with her unfiltered behavior, which garnered both praise and criticism. Soon after, she bagged an opportunity in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 and is currently busy shooting for the show. Archana recently engaged in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, where she opened up about her personal and professional life struggles.

Archana Gautam reveals battling suicidal thoughts:

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Archana Gautam bravely discussed her personal battle with suicidal thoughts. She not only shared her own experiences but also offered valuable advice to those who may be going through similar struggles. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant said, "I want to tell people who are planning or are in the industry that if you think you will immediately get an opportunity, then that's not the case. You will have to observe things and work on yourself." Further, Archana disclosed that she created a short film centered around overcoming suicidal thoughts, which received great appreciation. Through her short film, she aimed to convey the powerful message that taking one's own life is wrong.

Watch Archana Gautam's full interview here-

The Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam shared her story and said, "When I was standing, my legs were about to slip, and I also imagined myself dead." She added, "If you get such thoughts, then let it go and think about your mother or father as they raised you. Sometimes you have problems, sometimes you don't have money, but you should always overcome these things and move ahead in your life. Maybe something good is planned for your life, and it will happen in the future. So you need to have patience and wait for the correct time."

Archana Gautam's professional life:

Archana Gautam started her acting career in 2016 with Great Grand Masti and essayed Gaon ki Gori in the film. Post this, she featured in several films such as Haseena Parkar, Baaraat Company, and Junction Varanasi among others. She also featured in music videos and gained popularity. At present, Archana is in Cape Town, South Africa, busy shooting for Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

