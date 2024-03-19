Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards: Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's cute moments are unmissable

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Awards, held on March 18, 2024, honored and celebrated the contributions of actors from Bollywood, television, South Indian cinema, and OTT platforms. The event applauded their influence on the entertainment industry through their outstanding performances.

Priyanka and Ankit: A captivating duo

The Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta attended the awards ceremony. The duo sat beside each other and couldn’t keep their eyes off each other. Priyanka looked ethereal in a mesh bustier tube dress with a high slit at the front. In the video, Priyanka and Ankit were sitting next to each other and were lost in conversation.

As soon as the video was posted, their fans couldn’t control their excitement. They started dropping hearts and fire emojis. A user said, “Please post more raw moments of them; we love it.” Another user commented, “Haha, cuties are always having their own whispering convos in public.”

For those unfamiliar, Priyanka and Ankit Gupta crossed paths on the set of the TV series Udaariyaan, where they quickly bonded and formed a strong friendship. Their portrayal of Fateh and Tejo garnered praise for their onscreen chemistry, affectionately calling them ‘FaTejo’ by fans. Their bond became a standout feature of the show when they entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. While they never openly acknowledged a romantic relationship, fans of the actors firmly believe in their deep affection for each other.

Event highlights

Apart from Priyanka and Ankit's candid moments, other special highlights of the event include Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly meeting Karan Johar and sharing a warm hug with him. The duo were seen chatting for a while. Ganguly also connected with her Rakhi brother, Akshay Kumar, and chatted with veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's cute moments from the event also garnered a lot of appreciation.

Bigg Boss 17's Vicky Jain presented the Most Stylish TV Actor (Female) award to his wife, Ankita Lokhande, which was also a beautiful moment. Mohsin Khan won the Most Stylish TV Actor Award, Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actor (Female) award for Anupamaa followed by Dilip Joshi lifting the Best Actor (Male) award for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

