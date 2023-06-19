Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Aishwarya Sharma dons Neil Bhatt's outfit from Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards; See PICS

Popular celebrity couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the most well-known and loved duos in the entertainment world. The couple started dating during their stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and soon tied the knot. Since then Aishwarya and Neil have been couple goals and fans adore their chemistry. From creating interesting reels together to expressing love for one another, Aishwarya and Neil have done it all and dished out relationship goals. As of now, both are busy with their work and despite being miles apart they are still connected to each other.

Aishwarya Sharma wears Neil Bhatt's outfit:

A few hours ago, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma shared stunning pictures on her Instagram handle and left fans speechless. In these snaps, the actress exudes boss lady vibes as she is seen decked up in Neil Bhatt's stylish green blazer set. For the unversed, Neil Bhatt wore this green blazer at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2 and looked dapper. However, Aishwarya has left no stone unturned to match Neil's good looks and looks equally smart. Sharing these snaps, Aishwarya captioned, "The Husband’s Collection” Concept by @bhatt_neil Wearing @bhatt_neil."

Take a look at Aishwarya Sharma's PICS:

As soon as these snaps were up on the internet, fans and friends flooded her comment and praised her bossy look. Neil Bhatt also commented on her post and complimented her look, he wrote, "Suits you better (heart emoticon) @aisharma812."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Along with Aishwarya Sharma, the other contestants of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 are Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, and Dino James. The contestants left for Cape Town, South Africa, in the second week of May for shooting the season. The makers have rolled out the promos of the stunt-based reality show, which will soon start airing on Colors TV. The premiere date and time are not yet disclosed by the makers.

