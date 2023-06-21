EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How did Archana Gautam reach Mumbai despite no money? Read interesting story

Archana Gautam is one of the most popular faces in the showbiz industry. The actress grabbed the attention of the viewers since the very first day of Bigg Boss 16 and made headlines for her arguments with the housemates. However, she emerged as one of the top contestants. After ending up as the 3rd runner-up of the season, the actress has participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Archana opened up about how the small-town girl landed in Mumbai despite the financial crisis.

Archana Gautam's journey to Mumbai

It is no secret that Archana Gautam has had her share of struggles in life and the determined actress worked hard to reach where she is today. Talking about her dreams, the actress shared that where she comes from, girls are not allowed to dream because of societal pressure. In fact, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant never thought she would reach where she is today. But she thinks destiny had everything planned. The actress studied in a Hindi medium school, and back in her village, it was a big deal to complete her education till 12th. The actress got her first job in Delhi which she lost soon as the company closed. She said, "Aapke kismaat mein ho hain wo ho ke hi rahega. Mein Meerut aayi, udhar Ravi sir mile, sir ne mujhe motivate kiya." "Mere kismaat dekho, tabhhi mere account mein Mumbai ke kisi aunty se 25,000 aayi thi," added the actress. She used the money to come to Mumbai. This was the first time she shared this with the media.

Watch the full interview with Archana Gautam here:

Archana Gautam on the financial lows her family faced

Earlier, Archana revealed she used to deliver gas cylinders on a bicycle to earn money and support her family. Talking about how her family supported her dreams to make it to Mumbai, the actress shared that her mother kept her jewelry in the mortgage. She shared, "My father used to do odd jobs, mostly fourth-class jobs, like cooking for the police at the training institute, or sometimes driving a car." However, Archana always had her mom's full support. She told her, "Tu jaa, jee le zindagi." Archana's mother had faith in her and pushed her to go to Mumbai. Today, she considers it a big achievement that she managed to leave her village and made a name for herself.

On the professional front, Archana Gautam is currently a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She was also seen in Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull after her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

