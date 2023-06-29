Paras Kalnawat’s sneaker collection to sportscar: List of expensive items owned by the Kundali Bhagya actor

Paras Kalnawat, popular for his portrayal of Rajveer in the popular television drama Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. The handsome actor is not just making waves in the acting world but also grabbing attention for his lavish lifestyle. The young actor's love for luxury and indulgence is evident through his impressive collection of high-end possessions, showcasing a taste for the finer things in life. Let's take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the actor.

Paras Kalnawat's sneakers collection

One of the most notable aspects of Paras Kalnawat's extravagant lifestyle is his passion for sneakers. With a staggering collection of over 250 pairs, the actor takes sneakerhead status to a whole new level. His enviable assortment includes rare editions of Jordans, Supercrazy Airmax, and iconic models from renowned brands like Fila, Puma, Asics, Reebok, Adidas, Under Armour, Nike, Crocs, and Birkenstock. Some of the rare Jordans are priced at anywhere between INR 30,000 to 55,000 and the Anupamaa actor owns some ridiculously expensive pair. Each pair represents a unique style statement, reflecting his impeccable fashion sense. Paras' love for sneakers is evident from his social media posts. Almost every other day, he is seen unwrapping a new sneaker box.

Take a look at Paras's sneakers collection here:

Paras Kalnawat's car collection

When it comes to his choice of wheels, Paras Kalnawat's garage is a reflection of his refined taste and love for luxury automobiles. The actor recently made a lavish purchase as he bought a brand new BMW M340i 2023, a high-performance sedan renowned for its exceptional engineering and breathtaking design. With a price tag of INR 98 lakhs, this sleek and powerful machine perfectly complements his status as a young and successful actor. Paras also shared on social media that it was his dad's dream to see him own a sportscar.

Apart from his impressive sneaker and car collection, Paras Kalnawat embraces a lifestyle that is nothing short of extravagant. From his stylish wardrobe to his penchant for exquisite accessories like sunglasses, and belts, he is truly living life king-size. The actor's social media accounts provide glimpses into his luxurious lifestyle, often featuring high-end fashion collaborations and indulgent retreats. As Paras Kalnawat continues to make a mark in the world of television with his commendable performances, his penchant for luxury remains an undeniable part of his persona. Whether it is his extensive sneakers collection or his latest addition to his automotive fleet, his extravagant possessions serve as a testament to his success and his desire to savor the finer things in life. We are sure the list will continue to grow further in the future.

Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

The model-turned-actor made his television debut with Meri Durga in Star Plus. Since his debut, he starred in many lead roles in television dramas. Paras also featured in web series and marked his presence in the OTT space. In 2020, he took up the role to play Samar Shah in the popular television drama, Anupamaa. He became a household name with this role. However, Paras took a midway exit from Anupamaa and then participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras is a part of Ekta Kapoor's show Kundali Bhagya, which also stars Shraddha Arya in the lead role. Besides these projects, he has also been part of many music videos.

