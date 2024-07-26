Khichdi to Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai: Top 5 Hindi comedy TV shows that'll make you go ROFL

Want to watch some comedic Hindi shows that will make you laugh uncontrollably? We have some iconic TV shows and you will surely want to add these shows to your list.

With a perfect blend of comic timing, and entertainment, comedy Indian TV shows have a special place in the entertainment industry. These comedy shows left a unique mark on the audience bringing the families together, creating a moment to cherish. From Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’s hilarious family situations to Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai’s comic timing, these Indian TV shows made our evening full of laughs.



Top 5 Hindi Comedy TV shows to watch

If you like watching entertaining shows then explore these top 5 Hindi comedy TV shows with a perfect sense of humor that will make you burst into a laugh.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Main Cast: Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar

A Hindi-language sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai aired from 2004 to 2006 on Star Bharat. Produced by JD Majethia, this show revolves around the upper-class Gujarati class, where Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya tries to maintain her high society status while Rupali Ganguly’s role as her daughter-in-law Monisha- a Punjabi girl with middle-class habits creates conflicts and hilarious situations in the family.

The show with humor and family dynamics features witty Sarabhai family members and their iconic dialogues that make the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai interesting and fun to watch.

Khichdi

Main Cast: Rajeev Mehta, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai, Supriya Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia

The famous comedy show- Khichi was telecasted in 2002 on StarPlus, and Star One and has a total of 3 seasons, following the story of a Gujarati family known as Parekhs. This joint family faces the typical situations but their hilarious way of solving it will make you burst with laughter. The unique portrayal of Bapuji, Hansa, Prafu, Jayashee, and Himanshu shows the funny side of living in a joint family.

Even after years, this show is one of the most demandable and one can never get bored of watching it on loop.

F.I.R.

Main Cast: Kavita Kaushik, Gopi Bhalla, Aamir Ali, Kiku Sharda, Shekhar Shukla, Sandeep Anand, and Chitrashi Rawat

An Indian cop-based sitcom telecasted from 2006 to 2015 on SabTV, is a situational comedy show. In this show, the female officer Chandramukhi Chautala and her subordinates Constable Billu, Constable Mulayam Singh, and Head Constable Gopinath encounter some hilarious situations when they try to solve every unique case and later solve it successfully.

With its entertaining plots and hilarious characters, F.I.R. is perfect for enjoying a light-hearted comedy.

Chidiya Ghar

Main Cast: Sumit Arora, Rajendra Gupta, Paresh Ganatra, Jitu Shivhare, Saraansh Verma, and Shafaq Naaz

The Sab TV show- Chidiya Ghar aired in 2011, and ran for almost 6 years. With all the Hindi language animal names this unique concept of the show kept the audience hooked.

As the family members in Chidiya Ghar resemble animal names they also have some animal characteristics that create a comic situation wherein Kesari teaches them some valuable life lessons. Every time Kesari teaches an idiom, it comes true in a hilarious way.

Chidiya Ghar with its captivating storytelling, makes it a must-watch for all age groups.

Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai

Main Cast: Vinay Rohrra, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Bhosale, Punit Talreja, Shruti Rawar, Bakhtiyaar Irani, Purvi Vyas, and Tannaz Irani

The show is about a family from outer space who came to Earth to find their lost son. With its epic comic timing, the show makes it difficult to stop laughing.

Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai is a Sab TV show that aired from 2014 to 2016, featuring a family that comes to Earth and transforms themselves into a human to find their lost son. Due to their weird behaviors, the residents of Sunshine Colony were not able to accept but later got impressed with their selfless nature.

Amidst the usual daily soaps with continuous drama, and crime shows depicting real-life violence, these five above-mentioned comedy shows delivered dollops of laughter to bring a breath of fresh air to our mundane life.

In conclusion, Hindi comedy TV shows have everything from unique characters with hilarious traits, to humorous habits that instantly give us a daily dose of laughter. These comedy shows were loaded with relatable fun-filled stories with unique formats that gave the audience something new to binge on.

