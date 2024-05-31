Popular television actor Karan Kundrra has been in the industry for more than a decade. Through his performances, he has earned a place in the hearts of the audience. He has come a long way from where he started and has become a star in his own right. Now, in our all-new show Behind The Sucess, Karan Kundrra sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation. Among several things, he also talked about why the culture of stars is gradually fading away.

Karan Kundrra on why the culture of star is fading away

Many experts believe that social media has reduced the attention span of individuals. And Karan Kundrra also agrees. Talking about why the culture of the star is fading away, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared, "It's attention span. What happened is that people as in the audience, their attention span ha reduced. Look at social media, there was a time when we used to watch 1 hour-long videos, now 15 seconds bhi zyada lagta hain. (15 seconds feel like a lot) If you upload a reel more than 15 seconds, we say it won't work. That is the attention span of people."

Watch the full interview with Karan Kundrra here:

He continued saying, "Previously, there used to be few films and channels, and now 6000 films are made and you don’t even get to know about them. Films come and go and then I watch something I realize that it was a good film. There’s so much happening because there are multiplexes, there are OTTs, there are small films, big films, and there’s so much content, but the attention span has gone down."

Kundrra also believes that these days, people strive for instant gratification and in the process, they forget to look at their graph or plan what they will do in the long run. "If you aim to become a name for the short term, then you will remain so," concluded the actor.

In the interview, Karan also talked about his career, love life with Tejasswi Prakash, making it big in the industry, childhood memories, and more.

