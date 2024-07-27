Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 26: Did Sai Ketan Rao confirm relationship with Shivangi Khedkar as Anil Kapoor teased him?

Sai Ketan Rao, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, made an interesting revelation on the Weekend Ka Vaar. As Anil Kapoor asked him about his marriage plans and teased him about his rumored girlfriend, Shivangi Khedkar, Sai tried to play along, but at the end of the conversation, he confirmed his relationship with Shivangi. Read on to know about the entire conversation.

Sai Ketan Rao confirms his relationship with Shivangi Khedkar

Tonight’s episode (July 26) was the last Weekend Ka Vaar in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Host Anil Kapoor tried to begin the episode on a light note, and as he began interacting with the contestants, he asked Sai Ketan Rao about his marriage plans. “Meine suna Sai aap is saal shadi kar rahe hain. (I heard you are getting married this year).” Hearing this, other contestants say, “Yes sir” and clap.

Kapoor teases Sai about marriage and asks Armaan and Ranvir what the most important thing about marriage is. Ranvir says that getting a girl is important. Armaan says that Sai has a girl, and he is blushing. Anil Kapoor asks the Imlie actor about the girl, and he replies, “Mummy dekhegi ladki (My mother will find a girl for me).”

Anil Kapoor continues teasing him and says, “Koi nahi, mein puchunga Shivaaaaa, Shivangi wo nahi, Shivani se. (No worries, I will ask Shivaaa, not Shivangi, but Shivani).” The host then asks contestant Shivani Kumari, but she says she has no clue.

Advertisement

The Anil Kapoor questions, “Ayesa toh nahi Sai, gale mein aap jo anguthi pehni hain, wo ksii aur ke ungli mein jane wali hain? (The ring attached to your chain, isn’t it supposed to go in someone’s finger?)” Sai smiles and blushes and says, it will happen someday. Then the Bollywood actor-host says that the ring looks very familiar, and he asks if someone was there with him on the stage.

Kritika Malik says that Anil Kapoor is going in the right direction. Then he asks Sai to open up, who can’t stop blushing and smiling, and says, “Yes, sir.”

About Naezy and Sai Ketan Rao’s interaction

Later at night, Naezy was seen telling the Imlie actor that his secret is out. He also tells him that he thought Sai and Shivangi Khedkar were very good friends.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shivangi Khedkar EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: What’s the relationship actress shares with Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sai Ketan Rao?