Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update, July 26: Society members find Sakharam on roadside; Goli is still missing

The episode starts with the society members worrying and showing concerns about Sakharam and Goli who are missing. While Dr. Hathi and Komal are tensed about Goli, Bhide is tensed about his Sakharam and Popatlal is concerned about his umbrella which Bhide keeps under his custody and promises to not give it back to Popatlal until he finds his Sakharam.

Taarak says that Sakharam might be running low on fuel; Bhide disagrees

While they all wonder where they both (Sakharam and Goli) might be. Taarak said that it might be a possibility that Sakhara’s fuel is down and that’s why it is taking time for Goli to come back to the society. Bhide disagrees with Taarak and responds by saying that it is not possible because he always keeps Sakharam filled with petrol and also does his regular servicing. Popatlal says that even after servicing there is a high chance of Sakharam facing some mechanical issues. Sodhi responds by saying that Sakharam is serviced in his garage so it can never show any defect.

Society members and Tapu Sena goes together to find Goli and Sakharam

As they get more paranoid, Hathi decides to go out and find Goli and Bhide too joins him to find his sakharam. Along with them Popatlal, Sodhi, and Tapu Sena too accompany them to find Goli. While they all drive in Sodhi’s car to find Sakharam and Goli, Bhide asks Tapu Sena to keep an eye on the roads so that they do not miss out on Goli and Sakharam.

Sakharam’s rear view mirror is broken

On the way, Bhide notices a yellow scooter with a sidecar under a tree. He looks at the number plate and realizes that it is Sakharam. He asks Sodhi to stop the car and then they all get out of the car and start asking people about Goli.

Bhide notices that one of the rearview mirrors is broken. Popatlal gets shocked and then Bhide says that now he will break Popatlal’s umbrella. Right at this, Popatlal tells Bhide that since he has found his Sakhram, now at least he can return the umbrella. Sodhi also says the same thing since he has found his Sakharam now he can return Popatlal’s umbrella.

Dr. Hathi snatches Popatlal’s umbrella and promises not to give it back until they find Goli

Popatlal agrees to Sodhi and snatches the umbrella from Bhide and then Hathi snatches the umbrella from Popatlal and says that now he won’t return his umbrella until he finds Goli. then Sodhi asks Hathi the reason why Goli has kept Sakharam under the tree. Bhide out of anger said that Goli did not leave Sakhram but hit Sakharam at the tree.

Dr. Hathi then again starts scolding Popatlal, asking why he let Goli ride Sakhram, to which Popatlal said that he got the assurance from Goli that he has a driving license, follows all the traffic rules and also knows how to drive a car and two-wheeler. Sodhi then suggests Hathi to go to the police station and complain to the police. After that Komal calls Hathi to get updates, to which Hathi says that they have found Sakharam but Goli is still missing. Then he says that they are going to the police station.

Society members to go to police station

Bhide tells everyone to leave and he says that he will stay there. Popatlal points out that Bhide is very selfish for thinking so just because he has found his Sakharam he doesn't want to find Goli. Bhide then says that he would go back to society to get the keys. Sodhi stops him and tells him that he will get his employee Happy to come and take Sakharam, get it repaired, and bring it back to the society.

Komal also insists on going to the police station whereas Hathi says that they must live in society and that they will give each other further updates.

Chalu Pandey says that they cannot file a complaint until next 24 hours as per protocols

All the members then go to the police station and they try to file a complaint against Chalu Pandey, who says that they cannot file a complaint until the next 24 hours as per protocols. However, Chalu Pandey promises Hathi that he will find Goli.

After that, the society members start proceeding back to the society. While going back on the road, Bhide does not find Sakharam in the same place and again gets paranoid, however, Sodhi reminds him that Sakharam might have been taken to the garage and his employee Happy might have repaired it in the garage and after repairing he will bring Sakharam to the society.

Sakharam again goes missing

They all reach society and Komal asks about Goli but they say that they did not find Goli, however, Chalu Pandey and his team will find Goli. Bhide asks Sodhi to call his friend Happy and ask about Sakharam. Happy on the other hand reaches the location where Sakhram was found and he notices that sakharam was not there. Then, Happy calls Sodhi and says that sakharam is not at the location. Everybody is left shocked at this news, Bhide says that he should have been there with Sakharam. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Sony LIV.

