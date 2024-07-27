Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 26: ‘Aap top 2 aur grand finale se bohot aage…’, What made Anil Kapoor say this to Ranvir Shorey?

Today (July 26) was the last Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss OTT 3. As the show nears the Finale, host Anil Kapoor talked to the contestants about their behavior inside the house one last time. However, the episode started on a light note as the host interacted with the contestants and asked them about who they thought the winner should be. However, the conversation took a different turn when he came to Ranvir Shorey.

Anil Kapoor‘s interaction with Ranvir Shorey on Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar

Anil Kapoor asked Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria about who should be the winner. Then he came to Ranvir Shorey and asked him, “Aap se toh mein top 2 ke baarein mein nahi puchunga, kyunki aap top 2 aur grand fianle se bohot aage jaa chuke hain. ("I won't ask you about the top 2, because you have already moved far beyond the top 2 and the grand finale.)” All the contestants clap as they agree on this.

The host continues saying, “Jaise ki mein pehli hi kaha tha aap red carpet mein slow motion mein already chal chuke ho, aagey badh chuke ho, koi jeete ya nahi jeete, mein jeetu ya na jeetu, after party ki planning ho rahi hain. You know success party with your friends. (As I said earlier, you have already walked in slow motion on the red carpet, you have moved ahead. Whether someone wins or not, whether I win or not, the after-party planning is already happening.)”

Special gift for Ranvir Shorey

Then the host talks about Ranvir Shorey's plans after stepping out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. A few days back, Ranvir said that he would have mutton and drink to his heart's content and fall asleep on the couch after stepping out of the house. Anil Kapoor asked him to recreate the scene and to his delight, he announced that Ranvir will get special dishes - mutton, chicken, biryani, and other delicious items.

