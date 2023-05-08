Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa to see two new faces soon; Will the show take a major leap?

Anupamaa is undoubtedly one of the most successful shows running on Television right now. The show features Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna as her husband Anuj Kapadia. The show portrays the journey of a middle-aged woman, who is on a quest for creating her identity by going against her in-laws, children, and society. Audiences love the show primarily because of Rupali Ganguly's acting to portray the character which makes it relatable for the audience. Rupali Ganguly has become a household name after this show. While the show keeps the audience entertained with new twists and turns, recently it is speculated that the show will take a major leap.

New faces to enter Anupamaa

Speaking about the current storyline that Anupamaa is following, Anuj and Anupamaa have separated. Although fans are eagerly waiting for them to reunite, there's no confirmation if it will happen anytime soon. Anupamaa is trying to make a fresh start and is planning to open her new dance academy. Several reports suggest actors Apara Mehta and Aman Maheshwari are expected to enter the show soon. According to reports, Apara Mehta who was seen as Savita Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has started shooting for Anupamaa. And the other actor is expected to enter the show because recently, Aman posted a photo with Rupali Ganguly from the sets of the show.

Anupamaa to take a leap?

Earlier, Telly Chakkar reported that Anupamaa will take a leap and the new faces that enter will play a role in helping Anupamaa start her new life and establish the dance academy. Meanwhile, Anuj will feel incomplete without Anupamaa in his life. It will also show Chhoti Anu all grown-up who might help Anupamaa and Anuj to reunite. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers of the show and it remains to see how the show changes its course.

