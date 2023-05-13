Mother’s Day 2023 Exclusive Video: Rupali Ganguly opens up on 'mother's guilt’ as a working woman

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses and the audience's favourite actress. The actress has come a long way in her career and the hit show Anupamaa gave her immense love and recognition. Rupali maintains an active social media presence and never skips a chance to surprise her fans with her social media posts. Despite having a hectic schedule, she shares glimpses of her family time and personal time with fans on social media. The actress loves to spend quality time with her son, Rudransh.

Rupali Ganguly on being a working mother

On her personal front, Rupali Ganguly is married to businessman Ashwin K. Verma and the couple has a son, Rudransh. The actress made her comeback to television after 7 years with the top-rated show, Anupamaa and the audience is showering her with love and support. Talking about her career, son Rudransh shares that he misses his mom at home. However, the nine-year-old takes care of his mom and treats her like a child. Rudransh makes sure to put off the light in his parents' bedroom every night. As Rudransh wraps his hands around Rupali, the actress says, "I think every working mother, the one thing that we carry to work everyday is guilt. And that does not go away."

The actress tries to catch up with her son over video calls in-between breaks from the shoot. She shares that everyone on the sets including the director understands. Rupali also shares that when Rudransh returns home, he calls her up and asks, "Momma, kitne baje ghar aa rahe ho?" The actress also adds that only her dad used to do this with her, and now her son does.

About Anupamaa:

The makers have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with their content. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time, owing to its strong and relatable content. Along with Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.

