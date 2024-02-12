EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nikitin Dheer opens up about bond with Rohit Shetty; says, ‘He treats me like a younger brother’

Nikitin Dheer, recognized as a stellar actor in the entertainment industry and renowned for portraying impactful roles on-screen, currently portrays the role of Ravan in Shrimad Ramayan. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nikitin Dheer shared insights about his relationship with director Rohit Shetty.

During the interview, Nikitin was asked about his enduring association with Rohit Shetty and the friendly, brotherly bond they share. When questioned about their relationship, Nikitin replied, "He is like an elder brother to me. He treats me like a younger brother. He's the only person who said, be true to yourself, which is all that I want. That’s your uniqueness; otherwise, all the actors will look the same.”

Furthermore, Nikitin added, “He has always encouraged me to be myself. I have utmost respect for him, and he has given me opportunities that no one else has. As long as I am here, I would love to be a part of a Rohit Shetty film.”

Currently, Nikitin appears in Sony TV's Shrimad Ramayan as Raavan. With his recent portrayal in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force series, which aired last month, he has won over everyone. Married to Kratika Sengar, Nikitin expressed his excitement about portraying the character of Ravan in the show. The actor has garnered enthusiastic reviews from the audience for his impactful performance in the popular drama.

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Nikitin Dheer has built a global fan base through his films, TV shows, and web series roles. While his versatile performances have resonated with audiences worldwide, one character that stands out as iconic is Thangabali from Chennai Express. Even a decade after the film's 2013 debut, Nikitin's remarkable portrayal of Thangabali continues to be widely recognized and appreciated.

Advertisement

The timeless tale, Shrimad Ramayan, unfolds the life and teachings of Lord Ram, reviving this epic saga in the hearts and minds of the audience. In the current storyline, viewers witness Queen Kaikeyi succumbing to dormant insecurities fueled by Manthara, leading her to demand that King Dashrath fulfill the two boons he had promised her years ago.

Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal are playing the lead roles in the show, which took the place of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 last month. The duo has garnered a favorable response from the audience for their impressive acting skills.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nikitin Dheer on playing Raavan, 'I returned to Television for Shrimad Ramayan'