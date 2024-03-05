Animax In India: Tata Play Binge Avails Anime Platform; All We Know So Far

Tata Play Binge subscribers can now stream content from Animax, a popular OTT platform known for its Japanese anime content, for free, alongside content from over 31 major OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, and ZEE5.

Animax, launched in 2004, is the leading platform for Japanese anime, offering popular titles like Kuroko's Basketball, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess, Black Clover, Naruto, Haikyu!!, and Y School Heroes across various genres.

Tata Play Binge avails Animax in India

Tata Play Binge has partnered with Animax to offer Indian viewers a wide range of exclusive anime content. The partnership will allow Tata Play Binge subscribers to access a variety of popular animes, including Kuroko's Basketball, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess, Black Clover, Naruto, Haikyu!!, Fruits Basket, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and Orient.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer of Tata Play, highlighted the growing popularity of diverse content genres in India, including anime. "The growing affinity of Indian viewers towards newer content genres, like K-dramas, sports, gaming and others is reassuring, as it opens up many opportunities for content curators like us. With Animax’s support, we are adding another genre to our growing bouquet of content spread – anime. Tata Play Binge viewers will now have a huge selection of popular anime content available to them at one place. With its vast mix of popular OTT apps and a wide range of content offerings, Tata Play Binge ensures that viewers derive maximum value from their subscription,” she said.

George Chien, co-founder, CEO, and President of KC Global Media, which owns Animax, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to announce another strategic launch in India, working with Tata Play to launch Animax for the legion of passion anime fans. With its broad scope and all-embracing approach to content delivery, Tata Play is an ideal partner for us to expand and connect our worldwide archive of Japanese anime tiles to more anime fans across their platform, while sharing this beloved genre to new viewers as well.”

Animax joins a prestigious line-up of popular OTT platforms available on Tata Play Binge, including Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, and many others.

More about Animax

Animax is a pay television channel in Asia. It is the first television channel in Asia dedicated to anime, and was initially launched in Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia in January 2004. Formerly owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the channel was sold to KC Global Media Asia on January 1, 2020. Animax primarily broadcasts Japanese language programming, including anime simulcasts, through English-language feeds in Southeast Asia, South, and East Asia, excluding Brunei.

Animax began operations in India on 5 July 2004 with Irfan Pathan as a brand ambassador. It was the first channel targeting the 15-25 demographic and the only one in India to simulcast anime on the same week and day as Japan. Animax India started with a 12-hour Hindi feed targeting young kids and teens aged 7-14, with plans to launch Hindi and English language audio tracks.

From 15 August 2006, Animax entirely shut down its Hindi feed but kept its English one, since it changed its target audience to the ages 15–24 group. In 2007, the network would begin airing live-action content like Tech Max, Game Max, Animax Press Play, Imagination and Speak Out and movies like Spider-Man 2, Kung Fu Hustle and Hellboy.

Animax South Asia merged with Animax Asia's in 2008, with a separate feed for India. Animax India rebranded its logo along with Singapore in 2010. It became the first channel to simulcast Tears to Tiara in 2009, aired Korean entertainment shows, added American reality shows with Scare Tactics, and simulcasted the yearly Video Game Awards hosted by Spike TV.

With the premiere of Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan, Animax stopped dubbing anime and started airing them in Japanese audio with English subtitles instead. However, Animax continued to dub a few anime shows like the second season of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

Animax continued to simulcast all the shows aired on AXN, its sister channel. The Shows Ghost Adventures, Chuck and Fear Itself were originally aired on AXN India. In 2012, the channel stopped airing such shows and reverted to its old logo, focusing only on anime. Moreover, all DTH providers in India delisted Animax as the channel couldn't pay carriage fees. Animax made its way back into the DTH networks in 2016 with its addition on Tata Sky at LCN 686.

