Orihime Inoue’s Powers In Bleach Explained

This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga and anime

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is one of the most iconic shonen manga of the modern age. The story is filled with interesting characters who have incredible and varied abilities. But some of these characters have abilities whose origins are shrouded in mystery, one such character is Orihime Inoue.

Orihime has a pretty interesting power which she got while protecting her friend from a Hollow during the Substitute Shinigami Arc. Yoruichi had stated before that Orihime and Chad both got their powers because they were exposed to Ichigo’s Reiatsu. However, later it was revealed that she actually got her powers after being exposed to a mysterious substance known as Hogyoku.

How did Orihime actually get her powers?

During the Agent of the Shinigami Arc aka the Substitue Shinigami Arc at the beginning of Bleach, we were introduced to the character of Orihime Inoue. During this time, Orihime first activated her powers while she was trying to protect her friend Tatsuya from a Hollow. Another character named Chad also had a similar process through which he awakened his powers and Yoruichi Shihounin explained that they got their powers because they were exposed to Ichigo Kurosaki’s Shinigami reiatsu. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, later during the Fake Karakura Town Arc, Sousuke Aizen explained that this was not right. According to him, orihime was granted her powers due her exposure to Hogyoku, a mysterious and abstract object which is made up of the souls of Hollow, Shinigami, and the Soul King’s nails. This substitute has the power to grant people their most desired wish, and during the Substitute Shinigami Arc, Orihime was exposed to it as it was trapped in Rukia Kuckichi’s body. Hogyaku granted her the power to protect the people that she cared about. It also turned Orihime in a Fullbringer as like them, she can also summon her power, Shun Shun Rika, with the help of her six-petaled hairpins. However, the way she got her powers differs from other Fullbringers.

What power does Orihime have?

Even though she is not a character known for her powers, Orihime is actually very strong. Unlike other Fullbringers who got their powers from their mothers being exposed to Hollow Reiatsu before their birth, she got her powers from Hogyoku. This power, called Shun Shun Rikka, allows her to summon six spirits called Ayame, Baigon, Hinagiku, Lily, Shun’ou, and Tsubaki. All the spirts have their own personality and appearances.

As Aizen had explained, the various combinations of these six spirits allow Orihime to perform something called the Rejection of Phenomena which basically translates into her being able to undo or deny things and events. One of her abilities Santen Kesshun allows her to protect people by creating an energy shield. Another ability known as Koten Zanshun, which originates from Tsubaki, allows her to attack.

However, her most important ability is Soten Kisshun, which allows her to summon Ayame and Shun’ou to form a shield around an injured person and turn back time, healing all their wounds. Through this ability, Orihime was able to grow back Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez and Uryu Ishida’s arms.

However, the biggest drawback of Orihime’s powers is her lack of killing intent. She only ever killed one Hollow with her power while protecting Tatsuki. Other than thatm she has never been able to use Koten Zanshun to kill anybody in battle. Her Santen Kisshun is actually more useful as she can block powerful attacks with it. However, due to her lack of killing intent, she is never been able to use Koetn Zanshun to its full power.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Gerard Valkyrie In Bleach? Character Explored