Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Can Aburame Clan Defeat The Otsutsukis? Explored

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is becoming more and more intricate and exciting with each new chapter. Not only has the manga made considerable progress in the story, but it has also brought characters like Himawari to the forefront of the plot, making it more interesting.

But just like in Naruto, the Otsutsukis are a massive threat even in Boruto, and from time to time, we get a reminder that Boruto, Sarada, and the other youngsters might have to fight them again. However, a lot of content creators such as NCHammer, think that the Aburame clan might be the key to defeating the powerful Otsutsuki clan in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

The Aburame clan has some really unique abilities

The Aburame clan in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is one of the best and most uniquely talented clans of Konohagakure. One of their strengths lies in their massive numbers which is enough to overwhelm anybody. However, the main strength of these clans is their unique ability to utilize several types of insects.

Every member of the Aburame clan is offered a specific breed of insects as a nest upon birth. These insects live under the host’s skin, feast on their Chakra, and can be controlled by the host for various different purposes like espionage and combat. Shōkaichū is a type of insect in the Aburame clan’s arsenal with the special ability to track individuals. They also have Kidaichū and Kikaichū which are types of parasitic flesh-eating insects, and Rinkaichū and Kochū, which are both venomous insects that can paralyze enemies and cause them excruciating pain. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Aburame clan defeat the Otsutsuki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

The simple answer to this question is no because even though the Aburame are powerful in their abilities, they are no match for the cosmic powers of the god-like Otsutsuki. However, they can be of great help against the Otsutsuki due to their massive numbers and unique skills.

Even though people like Boruto and Sarada will probably be at the forefront when the time to fight the Otsutsuki finally comes. However, the different types of insects in the Aburame clan’s arsenal can help track, attack, and immobilize the opponents, which will give the warriors an opening for attack.

The clan has already proved its worth in several past battles' houses extremely powerful shinobi such as Shino Aburame. Even though we do not know yet how and when the final battle against the extremely powerful Otsutsuki will take place, the Aburame clan will definitely play a big role in the war.

ALSO READ: Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Can Sarada's Next Battle Cause Sasuke’s Death? Explored