Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 Fan Reactions: Internet Is Divided After Fujimoto's NSFW Instalment

This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man manga and also has sexual content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The latest chapter of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga has caused quite a bit of ruckus in the fandom. The scene between the characters Denji and Yoru was not only sexual in nature but also disturbing, which has understandably made some fans uncomfortable.

However, a lot of other fans think that due to Chainsaw Man already having many disturbing chapters, it is kind of normal. The new chapter has definitely divided the fandom in two.

Why are some fans so freaked out about Chainsaw Man chapter 167?

It is true that there have been many instances throughout the Chainsaw Man manga which were pretty disgusting. However, chapter 167 was a bit different. Unlike other chapters where things were just kind of gross, the sexual encounter between Denji and Yoru just felt off. Mostly because there was no explicit consent involved as Yoru began to make out with Denji and the boy was kind of dumbfounded. On the other hand, Yoru made out with Denji while in Asa’s body and we don’t know if Asa wanted this encounter at all.

A lot of the fans were pretty disgusted by the scene and posted a lot of reaction gifs on X (formerly Twitter) expressing their emotions after reading the chapter. Some of them also joked about what MAPPA animators are going to feel when they see that they will eventually have to animate the scene for the Chainsaw Man anime.

Advertisement

One of the posts also called out Fujimoto for making Denji go through experiences like this every few chapters. One of the users @/Sodaim_ posted, “Do not look up Chainsaw Man chapter 167.” Even though a lot of these posts were made jokingly, it was clear that some fans were uncomfortable with what happened in the chapter as it was pretty explicit.

A lot of fans think chapter 167 was pretty normal by Chainsaw Man standards

Although some fans were weirded out by the latest chapter of the manga, a lot of others did not think that this was anything out of the ordinary. Previously in the story, we have seen a girl called Himeno puke in Denji’s mouth after kissing him.

Moreover, another character called Reze tore off Denji’s tongue with her teeth after kissing him. Due to unfortunate occurrences like this being a part of Denji’s life, people think the latest chapter was not that bad. Some even think that since Denji finally got to realize his lifelong wish of having a sexual encounter with a woman and not getting hurt, this chapter is better than the previous traumatic ones.

Advertisement

An X (formerly Twitter) user @/raharuburneracc posted, “seeing people get so upset at the csm 167 chapter is insane to me because this is just normal chainsaw man??? if this makes you drop the series how did you survive himeno and makima lmfao.” User @/lmn3_illust jokingly posted their reaction to the latest chapter, calling it “absolute Cinema.”

At the end of the day, we do not yet know what kind of impact this encounter will have on the story. Since Asa is now back in control of her own body, we might see her telling Denji that she is the War Devil Yoru. It might also change their relationship. But for now, the only things we got after this chapter are some really good memes.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 168: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More