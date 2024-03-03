Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Makoto Shinkai's Suzume Wins Best Anime Film

Suzume, an animation film by Makoto Shinkai, won the Best Film Award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Animated by CoMix Wave Films, the original film, written by industry veteran Shinkai Makoto, showcased breathtaking visuals and realistic musical scores. The director went on a worldwide promotional tour alongside voice actors.

Suzume wins Best Anime Film in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards, also known simply as The Anime Awards, are awards given annually by the anime streaming service Crunchyroll to recognize the best anime of the previous year. Announced in December 2016, the awards were first presented in January 2017. Crunchyroll describes it as a "global event that recognizes the anime shows, characters, and artists that fans around the world love most." The 8th ceremony was held physically on March 2, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 won the Anime of the Year award.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume won the Best Film Award at the 8th Crunchyroll Awards 2024, presented by Chiaki Kuriyama, a renowned Japanese singer, actress, and model who made her anime debut with the theme song for Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Shinkai Makoto received the award. Suzume was one of the most remarkable film projects of the director, along with some other films like A Garden of Words, Your Name, Weathering With You, and many others. The director's movies have trademark-quality animation that is second to none and one of the most visually pleasing ones.

The other nominations were:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King by Studio Pierrot

Blue Giant by Studio NUT

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- by A-1 Pictures

PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE by Production I.G

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK by Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation Studio

What was Suzume about?

Suzume is a 2022 Japanese animated coming-of-age fantasy adventure film directed by Makoto Shinkai, produced by CoMix Wave Films, and distributed by Toho. The film follows 17-year-old Suzume Iwato and young stranger Souta Munakata as they work together to prevent a series of disasters across Japan.

Suzume is a normal high school girl living with her aunt in southern Japan. One day, she meets Souta, a young man looking for ruins in the area. Intrigued, she follows after him and finds a freestanding door in the ruins of a hot springs resort. But when she opens the door, she sees another world, one which eldritch, disaster-causing forces are all too eager to escape from.

No sooner is the door closed than things get worse. Souta finds himself turned into a chair by a talking cat named Daijin, meaning it's now up to Suzume to travel across Japan, closing doors and preventing disasters as they chase Daijin to get Souta his body back.

The cast of the Japanese version of the anime are:

Nanoka Hara as Suzume Iwato

Akai Miura as Young Suzume Iwato

Hokuto Matsumura as Sōta Munakata

Eri Fukatsu as Tamaki Iwato

Shota Sometani as Minoru Okabe

Sairi Ito as Rumi Ninomiya

Kotone Hanase as Chika Amabe

Kana Hanazawa as Tsubame Iwato

Matsumoto Hakuō II as Hitsujirō Munakata

Ryūnosuke Kamiki as Tomoya Serizawa

Ann Yamane as Daijin

Aimi as Miki

The cast of the English version are:

Nichole Sakura as Suzume Iwato

Bennet Hetrick as Young Suzume Iwato

Josh Keaton as Sōta Munakata

Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki Iwato

Roger Craig Smith as Minoru Okabe

Amanda C. Miller as Rumi Ninomiya

Rosalie Chiang as Chika Amabe

Allegra Clark as Tsubame Iwato

Cam Clarke as Hitsujirō Munakata

Joe Zieja as Tomoya Serizawa

Lena Josephine Marano as Daijin

Mela Lee as Miki

