Demon Slayer: What Happens To Tanjiro In Wake Of The Final Battle? Explored

This article contains major spoilers for the Demon Slayer manga

The story of Demon Slayer revolves around the character of Tanjiro Kamado, whose entire family is violently killed by the demons at the beginning of the series. Only his younger sister Nezuko is alive but has been turned into a demon. The rest of the story is Tanjiro’s journey to get Nezuto to turn back to a human while killing as many demons as possible by joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

Understandably, both the manga and the anime are filled with extreme violence and multiple deaths on both sides. At the end of the series, Tanjiro and the rest of the Demon Slayers all fight against the King of Demons Muzan in a final battle that kills most of the Hashira. However, just as he is about to die, Muzan does something to Tanjiro that has the power to change humanity forever.

Tanjiro turns into a demon but thankfully turns back

At the very end of the battle against Muzan, when the King of Demons is on the verge of death, he turns Tanjiro into a demon as a last-ditch effort to save his lineage. This happens in chapter 203 of the manga and it understandably startles all the characters and readers alike as much like Nezuko, Tanjiro can also withstand sunlight as a demon. Moreover, as someone who has control over the Sun Breathing style, Tanjiro had the power to become the most devastatingly powerful demon in history.

During these final moments, Muzan tries his very best to make Tanjiro stay as a demon and drink human blood so he has no way of turning back. And despite trying his best to listen to his sister’s and friends’ urges, Tanjiro’s transformation only grew as Muzan started to take control of his psyche. His body became disfigured and he started to spout bony whips from his body like Muzan and even bit Nezuko. During this time, the rest of the Hashira decided that they might have to kill Tanjiro but had no way of doing so as the Nichirin blades will also not work against him.

Thankfully, Kanae is able to bring the rest of the medicine that Shinobu and Tamayo developed for Nezuko and inject Tanjiro with it. Nezuko, who had turned back into a human gain, also kept trying to bring her older brother back by hugging and pleading with him. Along with her, Kanae, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Giyuu, and Sanemi also join in to bring him back from the darkness. In the end, his friends and family, and Tanjiro’s indomitable will win against Muzan, and his transformation reverts and he turns back into a human.

What happens after the final battle against Muzan?

The final war against Muzan was devastating for the Hashira as most of them became casualties in the battle against Muzan and the strongest of his soldiers. Despite their win, only Sanemi and Giyuu were alive, as five Hashira died in battle and Tengen had retired beforehand. Thankfully, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Kanae were all alive. The characters who survived all celebrated the victory against Muzan and mourned the loss of friends, family, and comrades.

The story then takes us to the peaceful home life of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Kanae, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. It is a great relief to see these teenagers live a normal life away from constant bloodshed and death. Afterwards, the story jumps many years into the future where we see all the descendants/reincarnations of the characters living a peaceful life in modern times, which lets us know that all the sacrifices were not in vain.

