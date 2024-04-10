Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi's Domain Expansion Explained

With Megumi's storyline being the center of the series for some time, fans continue to explore and read about the character's domain expansion and how it works. In order to understand how his powers work, here is an explanation with examples on how Megumi operates as a fighter. Read on.

Megumi's Powers: The Chimera Shadow Garden

As the term Shadow confirms, the Chimera Shadow Garden is Megumi Fushiguro's domain expansion, a technique derived from the Ten Shadows Technique. In this power, any area where Megumi unleashes his domain is flooded with thick fluid shadows, granting him the ability to manifest multiple shinigami and manipulate available shadows.

Along with this, the domain also tends to trap any and all targets inside the user's shadow within an enclosed barrier. For the visuals of this, the domain also recolors the space into a negative palette. Thus, anyone who is near or in the domain is at a very high risk of falling into an endless abyss.

What is this abyss? Well, as per Wiki, this is a space where there is no buoyancy, resistance, or oxygen within the liquid-like shadows.

What Happens to Someone Trapped in the Domain?

When someone is trapped in Megumi Fushiguro's Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, they face several dangers and challenges. Firstly, the enclosed space is flooded with thick fluid shadows, making it difficult for the trapped individual to see clearly or move freely. Additionally, the entire area is colored in a negative palette, creating a disorienting and eerie atmosphere.

Lastly, as for the user Megumi, the technique only adds to his original Ten Shadows Technique. This means that the Chimera Shadow Garden allows him to utilize advanced shadow manipulation tactics, such as creating shadow doubles and concealing his presence within an opponent's shadow. But the question stands about Megumi being able to reach his full potential with his domain expansion.

However, it is unclear whether or not Megumi would be able be able to reach his complete potential. With limited time and an uncertain mental state, Megumi's journey to fulfill his potential remains uncertain. Despite this uncertainty, fans recognize Megumi's immense potential as a sorcerer and hope for the best as the series progresses towards its conclusion.

