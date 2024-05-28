One Piece Chapter 1116 Brief Spoilers OUT: Luffy And Warcury’s Battle To Touch The Skies; Deets

The first few spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1116 are out, and they confirm an upcoming break for the series. With Dr. Vegapunk revealing all the truths the World Government has kept secret so far, it is not just the denizens of the New World who wonder what will happen next but also those of us here in reality. For those of us unable to wait for the official release this week, here are all the spoilers we have found so far.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1116: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Manga to go on break after One Piece Chapter 1116

Fortunately for fans, the upcoming break after One Piece Chapter 1116 is expected to only last a week. As @pewpiece (Pew), a reputable leaker, did not specify the break length, it is indicated that this is not an extended hiatus and is a planned break not due to any health issues of mangaka Eiichiro Oda. Such emergencies are typically specified by leakers.

This break aligns with the release schedules of other Weekly Shonen Jump series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. The One Piece manga as well as MHA will be returning in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #27, while Jujutsu Kaisen will resume in Issue #28.

The break’s timing hints that One Piece Chapter 1116 will be a particularly momentous and exciting chapter, as Oda often takes breaks after or before action-packed issues. Given the recent lore drops about the Void Century and the series' history, fans can expect another significant reveal in the coming chapter. The brief spoilers that are already out further confirm this.

One Piece Chapter 1116 brief spoilers

The One Piece Chapter 1116 brief spoilers state that the chapter will open as Vegapunk theorizes that the key to reversing the catastrophic flooding lies at Laugh Tale, the legendary final island of the Grand Line.

Vegapunk’s urgent message is clear: the world must embark on a quest to find Laugh Tale to save themselves. This news triggers widespread reactions from significant characters across the world.

Of the many reactions, of note are those of King Neptune in Fish-Man Island, Rebecca and Kyros in Dressrosa, Blackbeard depicted as heavily bandaged, Shanks, Koby, and Capone. Their exact reactions have not been revealed in the spoilers, but it is likely that each had their own thoughts on Vegapunk’s news.

Back on Egghead, Warcury is expected to transform into his hybrid form. The One Piece Chapter 1116 brief spoilers state that this transformation is depicted in a stunning double-page spread.

Luffy, sensing Warcury's powerful haki, comments on the fact that he has never faced haki like this before. It is also mentioned that he humorously refers to Warcury as an ‘angry ham.’ Ready for battle, Luffy turns to confront Warcury.

The One Piece Chapter 1116 brief spoilers end stating that the chapter will end on another double-page spread, where Vegapunk drops a bombshell by revealing the existence of Imu to the entire world.

This reveal is sure to shake the very foundations of the World Government’s power and secrecy. Simultaneously, the skies split as Luffy and Warcury clash, their powerful auras creating a spectacular and foreboding scene.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the secrets of the World Government in the One Piece manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

