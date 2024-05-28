One Piece Chapter 1116: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

One Piece Chapter 1116 is just around the corner and fans are simply dripping with anticipation as they wait to find out what Oda-sensei has prepared for them. The Egghead Island arc is packed with exciting plot points, and the last chapter’s critical reveals have only excited fans more. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

One Piece Chapter 1116: release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1116 is set to debut on Monday, June 3, at 12 am JST. Yet, for most international readers, it will become available during daylight hours on Sunday, June 2. Since release schedules may differ by region, fans are advised to verify timings in their respective time zones.

For those eager to dive into the latest chapters of One Piece, they can find them on official platforms like Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, One Piece Chapter 1116 can also be accessed through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it's worth noting that this app requires a paid subscription for entry, unlike the previously mentioned sources.

Expected plot of One Piece Chapter 1116

Vegapunk will likely continue his broadcast in One Piece Chapter 1116, sharing more insights about the Void Century. As he revealed that the era ended with Joy Boy’s defeat, the previous chapter saw glimpses of Zunesha and the Iron Giant, hinting at their possible roles in this historic event. Vegapunk also disclosed the existence of ancient weapons that caused the world’s submersion 800 years ago.

As he continues, Vegapunk might unveil the name of the Ancient Kingdom and details about the One Piece treasure in One Piece Chapter 1116, sparking global upheaval among pirates and citizens alike. Meanwhile, the Straw Hats' escape plan will continue as the Labophase is sliced in half, pushing them closer to the departure before they set off on their journey to Elbaf.

One Piece Chapter 1115 recap

One Piece Chapter 1115 is titled Pieces of a Continent. In the Flower Capital of Wano, the citizens are listening intently to Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast, having discovered a Den Den Mushi among Orochi’s belongings. Momonosuke is taken aback to learn that Joy Boy was a pirate like Luffy, prompting Kin’emon to inquire if he had heard of Joy Boy before.

Meanwhile, at the G-4 Marine base, the imprisoned Fake Straw Hat Crew, now impersonating the Kid Pirates, discuss how ‘Kid’ could easily defeat Joy Boy since he is long dead. Dr. Vegapunk continues his message, revealing that he deciphered only a few Poneglyphs. From them, he learned about a great war in the ancient past, where Joy Boy fought against the founders of the World Government, initially called the ‘Allied Powers’ of twenty kingdoms.

As Vegapunk speaks in One Piece Chapter 1115, Mars uses his Haoshoku Haki to incapacitate Den Den Mushi in the lab, attempting to halt the broadcast, but it continues. Vegapunk explains that the alliance of kingdoms was necessary to combat Joy Boy and his faction. He admits ignorance about the conflict's cause, stating it was a clash of ideologies with no clear ‘good’ or ‘evil’ side.

He describes the advanced kingdom Joy Boy hailed from, noting that its weaponry was so sophisticated that even he, a genius, could not replicate it, which presents a significant issue. In the Labophase, Edison contacts Stussy, urging her to lower the Frontier Dome’s barrier and escape. She refuses as she wishes to help the Straw Hats, but Edison insists it’s futile against the Five Elders.

Meanwhile, Jinbe is still heading for the ship with Zoro, apologizing to Nami for the delay. Nami urges them to hurry as the Marines begin blockading the northeast coast. Stussy feels relieved they might escape, but tells Edison she feels purposeless without Stella. At the coast, Nusjuro breaks free from the giants and attempts to cut down giant Bonney in One Piece Chapter 1115.

Franky saves her from his slash which decapitates the ship’s helm. Bonney reverts to normal as Nusjuro leaps into the air and unleashes a powerful slash, splitting the Labophase and causing Cipher Pol agents and Seraphim to plummet. In the background, Vegapunk declares that Joy Boy’s defeat marked the Void Century’s end, but the world never recovered from the war’s aftermath.

Vegapunk acknowledges the difficulty of travel due to the treacherous seas, confining people to their birthplaces. In One Piece Chapter 1115, he reveals a cataclysmic ecological disaster during the Void Century sank the ancient world 1,000 years ago, leaving the current islands as mere fragments of those landmasses. This garners mixed reactions worldwide.

Vegapunk admits the challenge in relying solely on his word but believes the drastic sea-level rise, 200 meters within a century, was man-made. He suspects the recent earthquake confirmed his theory. He declares that the disaster causing the flooding was from the Ancient Weapons, which still exist, poised for reuse, suggesting that the ancient war is not truly over. One Piece Chapter 1115 concludes as Imu glares at something ominously.

