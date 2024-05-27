Rick and Morty Anime Confirms To Premiere on Toonami; All We Know So Far

Rick and Morty: The Anime is set to premiere later this year on Adult Swim, a spin-off anime series that expands on the anime shorts that began airing with Adult Swim between Rick and Morty episodes. The anime will also air with Toonami.

Although Rick and Morty might not be returning to Adult Swim with Season 8 of the original animated series until some time next year, however, the franchise is still hitting screens in a new way this year. The official anime spin-off for Rick and Morty has been in the works for a while, and thankfully it's also not too far off from its release.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming to Toonami

As revealed with the newest look at the Rick and Morty anime spin-off series during Toonami, it was confirmed by Swimpedia on Twitter that the series would indeed be premiering on Saturdays with Toonami when it hits later this year.

Rick and Morty: The Anime previously announced it was coming to Adult Swim and Max some time in 2024, and the newest newsletter from Adult Swim has revealed that Rick and Morty: The Anime will be hitting screens this Summer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

While this is still not a concrete release date, this Summer window means it's going to be sooner released than expected as there was an assumption that this could have filled the Fall 2024 premiere slot that the Rick and Morty Season 8 premiere was missing out on.

Advertisement

Rick and Morty: The Anime is expected to premiere in August, following the conclusion of My Adventures with Superman and Smiling Friends' Season 2 runs in July. Adult Swim will also have an opening in August, potentially bringing the show before September. However, this is a conjecture as there is no concrete information available at this time.

More about Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano, who previously directed the Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God for Telecom Animation Film.

The show revolves around the adventures of the members of the Smith household, in particular mad scientist and samurai Rick Sanchez, and his grandchildren, the 14-year-old Morty Smith, and the 17-year-old Summer Smith, whose parents, Jerry and Beth Smith (Rick's daughter), disapprove of their adventures.

Different versions of the characters, including the bespectacled genocider, President Morty Smith, inhabit other dimensions throughout the show's multiverse, with their personal characteristics varying from one reality to another.

Releasing on both Adult Swim and Max, the first synopsis for the series teases it as such, "In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of 'Rick and Morty,' Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being."

The main voice cast of the anime series are,

Yōhei Tadano (Japanese) as Rick Sanchez

Keisuke Chiba (Japanese) as Morty Smith and President Morty

Manabu Muraji (Japanese) as Jerry Smith

Akiha Matsui (Japanese) as Summer Smith

Jun Irie (Japanese) as Beth Smith and Space Beth

The guest voice cast members are,

Manabu Muraji (Japanese) as AI Driver and Hologram Transvestite

Yuki Minami (Japanese) as Hologram Girl

Hinata Tadokoro, Daiki Kobayashi, Hodaka Mieno, Nanami Yamashita, and Kazuya Saji (Japanese) as Future Beings

Misa Ishii (Japanese) as Jessica

ALSO READ: Rick and Morty Anime: Makers Share First Synopsis; Here's What It is About