Studio Ghibli To Be Awarded With Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival 2024

After making headlines for receiving an Academy Award for The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli continues its winning streak. The Cannes Film Festival has announced that the studio will be awarded a historic honor. Here's all you need to know about this win and the award presented by Cannes.

Studio Ghibli Awarded With Honorary Palme d'Or

As reported by Comicbook, the organizers of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival will award Studio Ghibli with a historic honor. The company is set to receive an Honorary Palme d'Or at the 2024 festival.

In addition, the award will be bestowed upon a group rather than an individual. Following the announcement, co-creator Toshio Suzuki expressed gratitude for this recognition. "I am truly honored and delighted that the studio is awarded the Honorary Palme d'Or. I would like to thank the Festival de Cannes from the bottom of my heart," Suzuki said in his statement of gratitude.

He also mentioned, "Forty years ago, Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and I established Studio Ghibli with the desire to bring high-level, high-quality animation to children and adults of all ages. Today, our films are watched by people all over the world, and many visitors come to the Ghibli Museum, Mitaka, and Ghibli Park to experience the world of our films for themselves."

He added that they had come a long way from where they started. Mentioning Miyazaki's age, he also commented on how Studio Ghibli will continue to bring out compelling stories and 'carry on the spirit of the company.'

President of Cannes Film Festival Honors Studio Ghibli

Iris Knobloch, the president of the Cannes Film Festival, expressed that it will be the first time in Cannes' history that they have chosen to honor an institution rather than an individual. She praised Studio Ghibli for enriching cinema as it does even today.

With this, the 2024 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14, 2024, to May 25, 2024. For now, it is not clear if director Hayao Miyazaki will attend the award ceremony. All relevant updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.

