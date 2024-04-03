Tadaima, Okaeri Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Based on Ichi Ichikawa’s BL Omegaverse manga of the same name, Tadaima, Okaeri is an upcoming anime series that fans have been waiting for some time now. The anime adaptation of the popular manga was announced back in September of 2023 and is finally coming out in April. Here is what you need to know about the first episode of the anime.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more

The first episode of Tadaima, Okaeri, is coming out on 9th April 2024, Tuesday, at 12:30 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the anime will be released at different times in other countries. In Japan, the episode will first air on TOKYO MX. After that, some other channels like BS, MBS, NTV, and Animax will also release it at later dates. The episode will also be available on several streaming services such as Lemino, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Anime Store, and more. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

The Tadaima, Okaeri anime is being produced by Studio Dean with Shinji Ishihira directing it. Junta Matsumura is the assistant director of this show, and Yoshiko Nakamura is writing the scripts for it. Mina Osawa will be designing the characters of the series, and the music for it will be composed by Megumi Oohashi. The anime's opening theme, Futatsu no Kotoba, is being performed by Madkid, and the ending theme, Tsunagiai, will be performed by Takayoshi Tanimoto.

The main cast of the anime includes Atsushi Tamaru as Masaki Fujiyoshi, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Hiromu Fujiyoshi, Atsumi Tanezaki as Hikari Fujioshi, Taku Yashiro as Yuki Hirai, Kohsuke Toriumi as Tomohiro Matsuo, Konomi Kohara as Hinata Fujiyoshi, Shintaro Asanuma as Aoto Mochizuki, Kaede Hondo as Michiru Mochizuki, Toshiki Masuda as Yuto Matsuo, and Kayuzuki Okitsu as Shuto Matsuo.

What can you expect from Tadaima, Okaeri episode 1?

The premise of Tadaima, Okaeri is a little different from other anime series as it is set in a world where people also have secondary genders like Alpha and Omega. Due to their biology, Omegas can carry a child whether they are male or female. The story of Tadaima, Okaeri revolves around a male Alpha-Omega husbands, Hiromu, and Masaki Fujiyoshi. Masaki is a stay-at-home omega parent to their child Hikari and often feels that he is a burden to his husband Hiromu.

After the birth of their son they move to a place that is better suited for children, and along with Hikari, who is soon turning two, the two fathers are determined to make meaningful bonds with their new neighbors. The anime will focus on the domestic life of this loving family and the struggles they have to face.

The first episode will probably show the family moving into a new neighborhood and might also introduce us to some of the new characters. The anime will also feature the Matsuo and Mochizuki families, who are the Fujiyoshis’ new neighbors and will later become a big part of their daily lives as well.

