The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Irregular At Magic High School, Season 3 Episode 4, will delve deeper into the aftermath of the groundbreaking Stellar Furnace Reactor Experiment, which not only garnered widespread acclaim but also ignited simmering animosities among the students.

Against the backdrop of political intrigue and familial rivalries, new challenges are emerging for Tatsuya and our protagonists. Don’t miss the upcoming The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 4, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Release date and where to watch The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 4

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 4 is set to be released on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 1:00 pm JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary due to time zone differences.

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 4 will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll, where episodes are regularly released through simulcast. However, viewers should note that the episodes are presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

Expect plot of The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 4

In The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 4, titled Double Seven Part IV, we can expect to see a variety of reactions from the media to the successful demonstration of the Stellar Furnace Reactor Experiment. Some media outlets may sensationalize the event, attributing it to potential military applications or questioning its safety and societal implications. Others may praise the innovation and progress demonstrated by the students and faculty at First High School.

Shippou, misled by her father's assurance that the Saegusa family would handle Kanda's visit, will likely accuse Tatsuya of being used for credit in The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 4. A confrontation will erupt between Shippou and Kasumi, escalating to a magical battle that will be halted by the disciplinary committee. To reconcile, Tatsuya will suggest a match to settle their dispute.

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 3 recap

The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 3 is titled Double Seven III. On November 26, 2095, at the Yotsuba Main House, Yotsuba Maya convenes with Tatsuya and Miyuki. Maya relays the Magic Association's findings regarding the Scorched Halloween explosion not being a radiological weapon.

She also mentions the deployment of Itsuwa Mio to Sasebo and the evaluation of Strategic-Class Magic by Igor Andreevich Bezobrazov from the New Soviet Union's Thirteen Apostles. Maya emphasizes the importance of peace between Japan and the Great Asian Union following the Okinawa Defense Naval Battle and dismisses Miyuki while instructing Tatsuya to remain.

Fast-forward to April 20, 2096, at the First High School Student Council Room, where an emergency meeting is held with Tatsuya, Miyuki, Nakajou Azusa, Isori Kei, and Chiyoda Kanon. They discuss Congressman Kanda's surprise visit to First High School. Miyuki presents plans for the Stellar Furnace Reactor, surprising Kei with their ambition to challenge the Three Great Puzzles of Weight Systematic Magic. After approval from Azusa, Isori volunteers to assist, aspiring to become a Magic Engineer.

Following approval from the school, preparations for the Stellar Furnace Reactor Experiment commence in The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 3. Tatsuya assigns roles to the participants, including Miyuki on Gravity Control and Isori on Coulomb Force Control, among others.

On April 23, 2096, at the Shippou Main House, Shippou Takuma urges his father, Shippou Takumi, to take action against the Saegusa family's influence. Takumi advises restraint, especially with Congressman Kanda's impending visit to First High School.

On April 24, 2096, Congressman Kanda visits First High School to dispel rumors of brainwashing students for military recruitment. The Stellar Furnace Reactor Experiment is displayed, with Tsuzura and students demonstrating their abilities in The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 3. Despite initial skepticism, the experiment is deemed a success, earning praise from Congressman Kanda.

Following the experiment, Tatsuya views a birthday video from Lina before celebrating with Miyuki at home. Meanwhile, Maya and Hayama discuss Tatsuya's success, prompting Maya to recall a previous confrontation where she unsuccessfully ordered Tatsuya to quit school. Maya acknowledges Tatsuya's determination in The Irregular At Magic High School Season 3 Episode 3 and permits him to continue his education as a reward for challenging her authority.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

