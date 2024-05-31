The upcoming anime series Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Just released a new character trailer. This marks the fourth character PV the anime has released so far and this time it is for the character of Falin, who is a powerful bodyguard.

The series is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Kei Sazane and illustrated by neco. The series also has a manga adaptation illustrated by Arikan. Here is everything we know about the anime adaptation so far.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Release window, cast, and staff

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Anime is coming out in Japan sometime in July 2024, although we do not have a concrete release date as of yet. The main voice cast of the series was also revealed. The series will have Shoya Chiba as Kai, Kana Ichinose as Rinne, Haruka Shiraishi as Jeanne, Hana Hishikawa as Reirein, Seiichiro Yamashita as Ashran, Sayumi Suzushiro as Saki. Voice actress Lynn will be voicing Falin in the upcoming series as we got to see in the new promotional video for the character.

Tatsuma Minamikawa is directing the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Anime under Project No. 9. Satoru Sugizawa is in charge of script writing for the series while Hiromi Kato is doing the character designing.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? plot, and other details

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? anime is based on Kei Sazane’s light novel series of the same name. Illustrated by Neco, this series was published from July 2017 to August 2020 on Media Factory's MF Bunko J label. A manga adaptation illustrated by Arikan started to serialize in Media Factory's Monthly Comic Alive manga back in February 2018.

The plot of Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? revolves around a war between five different races to dominate the Earth. Led by the hero Sid, humanity wins the war. However, someone rewrites history to make sure that Sid never even existed. This results in humanity being subjugated by other demon and dragon races. A boy named Kai is the sole witness to all of this and is the only person who is not affected by the altered history. Kai finds out that he did not exist in the world previously and that is why nobody knows or remembers him. After meeting a girl called Rinne, Kai is determined to become a hero himself and save humanity.

