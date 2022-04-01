Bella Hadid to make her acting debut, joins season 3 of Ramy in recurring role

Bella Hadid has been cast as a recurring guest role in Season 3 of Hulu's "Ramy." Details about Hadid's role and her connection to the show's other characters have yet to be disclosed, as per Deadline.

However, Ramy is Hadid's first credited written role. The news comes as production gets underway on the third season of “Ramy,” the Emmy-nominated Hulu comedy that has also earned a Golden Globe for star Ramy Youssef. Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way also feature in "Ramy." The narrative of first-generation Egyptian American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family continues as "Ramy" returns.

Meanwhile, Hadid is presently the cover star of Vogue US for April 2022. She's also graced the covers of Vogue in French, Italian, British, Japanese, Chinese, and other foreign versions, as well as V Magazine, POP, and Harper's Bazaar, to name a few. Dior Cosmetics and Michael Kors are two of her current clients. Fendi, Versace, Givenchy, Moschino, Calvin Klein, and Missoni are just a few of the brands she's worked with.

In other news, Bella Hadid finally admitted to getting some work done. The model, who has previously attributed her physical shift to puberty, told Vogue that she regrets having a nose operation at the age of 14. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said at the time as per Page Six. However, she further expressed regret as she said, “I think I would have grown into it.”