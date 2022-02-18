Bestseller Review: Shruti Haasan's self-proclaimed thriller is a far cry from bestselling material.

Bestseller

Director: Mukul Abhyankar

Cast: Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, Arjan S Bajwa, Satyajeet Dubey

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 1/5

In the battle of streaming platforms dishing out strong, original Indian content, Amazon Prime Video has often trumped other giants. With a variety of solid shows and films, the streaming giant has spread its wings and how. However, its latest offering - Bestseller - might just leave you with second thoughts. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Bestseller proclaims to be a gripping thriller at the outset, but it falls flat within the first few minutes of hitting play.

We are introduced to pulp fiction novelist Tahir (Arjan Bajwa) and his wife Mayanka (Gauahar Khan) in the first scene, with a frustrated Tahir telling us what his accomplished wife does by outright insulting her. The screenplay then goes on to establish the show's other characters such as Shruti Haasan who plays a small-town girl Meetu Mathur.

Tahir tries to con and adapt Meetu's life story for a sequel to his novel but it plays out in the most superficial manner. Writer Anvita Dutt's work translates poorly on to the screen and in the most inept manner. From dialogues to the even most harsh surprises, the show fails to stir any sort of emotions, make the story-telling stronger or keep you invested.

Mithun Chakraborty, who was promoted as front and centre, appears only in the third episode as a quirky cop with a pretty bad wig. Four episodes were offered for preview, and all these episodes only carry the story from one point to another without even making the slightest effort to ramp things up or to keep you hooked.

The only constant was Satyajeet Dubey's blank-staring 'Chapter One', 'Chapter two' dialogue at the end of every episode and Shruti Haasan's perfectly styled hair that doesn't move an inch even when she's on a hospital bed. The only saving grace is Gauhar Khan and Mithun who dish out a decent performance.

Bestseller massively fails in almost every department but majorly writing, casting and acting. Arjan Bajwa as the novelist Tahir does not pack a punch and neither does Shruti Haasan as the small-town girl with a ghostly past. Mukul Abhyankar and Anvita Dutt try hard to keep the narrative interesting by infusing parallel tracks but Bestseller just doesn't make for bestselling material. If anything, it scores poorly than the streaming platform's another dud original series Tandav.

