BLACKPINK’s Jennie hangs out with Dem Jointz who has produced for BTS, EXO, and more; New solo release on the cards?

BLACKPINK’s Jennie hasn’t had a proper solo release since 2018. Though the singer has collaborated with multiple artists over the years, a solo album is still due from the K-pop icon. Amid much anticipation, she was recently spotted in the studio with Dem Jointz, a record producer known for working with many K-pop groups including BTS, EXO, and more.

On May 31, popular music producer Dem Jointz took to his Instagram and shared a story that featured him vibing with Jennie and others in his studio. Though the video was posted with no sound, BLINKs think they were listening to the BLACKPINK member’s new song.

Fans soon flocked to his account and his inbox was quickly flooded with many questions from the curious netizens. Upon receiving an overwhelming response, Dem Jointz deleted the Instagram story. However, it was screen-recorded by fans before that and quickly the clip became a hot topic, with heightened excitement about the SOLO singer’s new release.

See Dem Jointz’s now-deleted Instagram story with Jennie below:

Jennie's hints at debut solo album release in 2024

Before walking the red carpet of Met Gala 2024, Jennie dished on her new album in a quick interview. She said she has a lot more coming regarding her new solo release and she hopes her fans will be excited just like she is.

This was a direct hint at her debut solo album, which is still due from the BLACKPINK member despite her official solo debut in 2019. Her quote in the interview created significant buzz with fans being hopeful for a summer solo comeback from Jennie under her newly-launched agency ODD ATELIER.

Who is Dem Jointz?

Dem Jointz is a celebrated American music producer who has also worked with a bunch of popular K-pop groups.

Some of his best collaborations to date include Run BTS, J-Hope’s What If…, EXO’s Cloud 9, Obsession, NCT 127’s Cherry Bomb, SHINee’s Don’t Call Me, SUPER JUNIOR’s 2YA2YAO!, Girls’ Generation's Taeyeon’s Something New, NMIXX’s TANK, and more smash-hit K-pop tracks.

Most recently, he worked with Aespa, for their 1st full-length album Armageddon title track Supernova, which was released on May 13. Before that, he produced IVE’s HEYA, a lead track for the group’s 2024 comeback album SWITCH.

