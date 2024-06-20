‘Taken as hostage’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie seemingly disses YG Entertainment in track snippet; Fans react

BLACKPINK's Jennie is promoting Beats by Dre in a stylish new campaign, which also highlights the return of her rapper persona. The ODD ATELIER CEO announced the brand's expansion with the launch of the new Beat Solo Buds, featuring a surprise diss track that pays homage to the past.

Jennie’s new diss track- lyrics are what’s making the buzz

Though just a snippet, Jennie's new solo music teaser seems to boldly signal her break from the past, with a powerful verse expressing her thoughts. Fans speculate it might be a diss toward her former label, YG Entertainment, which she left in December 2023 to pursue solo activities under her own label, ODD ATELIER. Jennie also shared the clip on her recently launched TikTok account.

The lyrics that are making the buzz are, ‘Taken for granted; Taken as hostage; Carried the baggage; Carried the past us; As luck would have it; Future was written; They didn’t plan for; A woman to woman up; They didn’t want it, but we came out of history like f*ck it yeah, they didn’t want it, but we came out of history like justice.’

Listening to the lyrics fans were in awe of the SOLO singer and expressed their love for her. One of the fans wrote, ‘she was meant for greater things’. Another said, ‘EXACTLY JENNIE TELL EM ’.

More about Jennie’s current endeavors

Kim Jennie is a South Korean pop singer and a member of the girl group BLACKPINK. She studied in New Zealand before becoming a YG trainee in 2010. Jennie debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016, and on November 12, 2018, she made her solo debut with the song SOLO.

All BLACKPINK members, including Jennie,decided not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment. Jennie had already founded her own label, ODD ATELIER (OA), in November 2023. The introduction for OA stated it ‘aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.’ Known for leading campaigns for top luxury brands and earning the nickname Human Chanel from her fans, Jennie recently made her debut as a runway model for Jacquemus.

