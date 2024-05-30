‘Born to be an idol’: IVE’s An Yujin’s childhood dancing video from 16 years ago goes viral; proves her exceptional skills

An Yujin, the leader of the K-pop girl group IVE has been garnering attention on social media because of a childhood video. The video is many years old and depicts An Yujin performing as a kid, when fans found the video they started noting that she has had exceptional skills since her early days.

IVE’s An Yujin’s 16-year-old dancing video goes viral, fans note she was ‘born to be an idol’

The charismatic K-pop girl group IVE’s leader An Yujin has recently garnered attention for an old video of hers that was posted online. The said video is 16 years old and depicts the K-pop idol when she was probably 5-6 years old.

An Yujin is dancing to Wonder Girls’ Nobody surfaced online and went viral. Fans swooned over the adorable young idol and noted by her exceptional skills that she was undoubtedly ‘born to be an idol’.

An Yujin can be seen performing the choreography flawlessly even at that early age, proving her substantial dance skills. Meanwhile, her expressions have won the hearts of fans.

Know more about IVE and their recent activities

IVE is a six-member girl group under STARSHIP Entertainment. Leader An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo form the K-pop girl group. IVE is known for creating major catchy and addictive songs.

IVE debuted on December 1, 2021, with their EP ELEVEN which was followed by one of their biggest hits of all time, the single album LOVE DIVE. LOVE DIVE’s lead single of the same name became the group’s first single to chart number 1 position on the Circle Digital Chart.

IVE is known for giving viral hits like After LIKE, I AM, Baddie, Kitsch and more. Recently, they dropped their first-ever English track All Night featuring the popular American rapper and singer Saweetie on January 19, 2024.

Meanwhile, IVE dropped their comeback second extended play IVE SWITCH on April 29, 2023, alongside the lead single HEYA and B-side title track Accendio. Accendio’s music video was unveiled later on May 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: IVE fights it out for powerful magic wand in mystical music video of B-side track Accendio; watch