BTS' J-Hope and SUGA, Lee Do Hyun and more; Korean celebs who enlisted in the military in 2023

South Korean men aged between 18 to 28 are required to fulfill their mandatory military service and male celebrities are also not exempted from this service. Like every year, several third-generation K-pop idols and actors bid farewell to their fans in 2023 to perform their army duties.

Check out Korean actors and idols who enlisted in the military in 2023:

BTS' J-Hope and SUGA

The septet BTS is a global sensation that has redefined the K-pop landscape with their unmatched achievements. Fans have been curious to know when the BTS members will reunite as currently a few are in the army and the remaining are pursuing solo activities.

Jin became the first member of BTS to enlist in 2022, rapper J-Hope became the second one to enter the military in April 2023. He posted a picture of his freshly-shaven head on Instagram and shared a farewell message to the BTS ARMY online.

In September 2023, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS’ SUGA began his military service on September 22 as a social worker. Before enlisting, SUGA wrapped up his first worldwide tour titled SUGA Agust D Tour, which ran from April to August 2023.

The remaining members RM, Jungkook, V, and Jimin are also getting ready to enlist in the army soon, as stated by their agency.

Lee Do Hyun

Lee Do Hyun started his basic army training on August 14 and joined the military band of the Air Force, as stated by Yuehua Entertainment. Since his debut in 2017, Lee do Hyun has established himself as a serious actor who is always up for challenging roles, as seen in his projects including Sweet Home, The Glory, and The Good Bad Mother.

Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk was accepted into the police squad and officially enlisted on March 20, as stated by the actor’s agency Management SOOP. Before joining the 32nd Infantry Division, Nam Joo Hyuk completed the shoot for the crime series Vigilante, which aired in November. Fans have appreciated his performance in shows such as Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Start Up, and Twenty-Five and Twenty-One.

Ong Seong Woo

The actor and singer Ong Seung Woo wrote a heartfelt letter addressing his fans before his enlistment on April 17 as an active duty soldier. He had completed his shooting schedule for the recently concluded comedy drama Strong Girl Nam Soon. Ong Seung Woo is a rising star who is known for playing the character of a young student in various K-dramas such as More Than Friends and At Eighteen.

EXO's Kai

On May 11, EXO, the K-pop boy group sent off its member Kai to fulfill his army duties as a public service worker. Dancer Kai also held a free fan meeting ahead of his enlistment to greet his fans before leaving. His teammate Chanyeol posted a group picture with a sweet message for Kai, saying, “Don’t get hurt, and return safely!”

GOT7's Jinyoung

On May 8, Jinyoung’s agency BH Entertainment announced that the idol-actor had been recruited as an active duty soldier. He also shared his picture with a buzz cut and greeted his fans online. Apart from his singing endeavors, GOT7's Jinyoung has entertained the audience with his acting performances in 2022 projects such as Yumi's Cells 2 and A Christmas Carol.

Kim Min Jae

Kim Min Jae personally shared the news of undergoing basic military training and then joining the military band from September 18 onwards. The actor has given impressive performances in his recent projects including Dr. Romantic, Dali and Cocky Prince, and others.

Apart from the above list, other Korean celebrities have also enlisted in 2023, namely VICTON's Kang Seung Sik, WINNER's Song Mino, MONSTA X's Minhyuk, and more. All these celebrities are expected to be discharged by next year or early 2025.

